Three running for three seats on Shelter Island School Board

Barring a write-in surprise, all three candidates for three seats on the Board of Education will win when Islanders cast their ballots May 15. The only question is which two will fill full three-year terms and which one will fill out the unexpired term of Kim Reilly, who resigned from the board last October.

Under state law, the two candidates with the highest vote tallies will get the three-year terms. The winner of the Reilly seat will have to stand for re-election in May 2013 if he or she wants to continue on the board.

The incumbents are Stephen Gessner and Mark Kanarvogel and the newcomer to School Board elections is Marilynn Pysher, coordinator of Communities that Care of Shelter Island Inc.

Following are the candidates’ responses to questions submitted to all by the Reporter:

DR. STEPHEN GESSNER

Dr. Gessner, 67, holds a Ph.D. degree in psychology from the University of Chicago and earned his undergraduate degree at Swarthmore. He is president of the Council for American Culture and Education.

He is married to Kathleen Minder and the couple has an adult daughter, Jennifer Gessner Nicholson.

He has been a Shelter Island resident for 13 years and an educator for 35 years.

Dr. Gessner, who is president of the Board of Education, is completing his first term as a board member. He is seeking re-election, he said, because “I want to build on the great work the board has already accomplished — hiring [a] new superintendent, creating [a] responsible budget, reviewing curriculum [and] finalizing union contracts.”

He cited balancing the effort to improve teaching and learning while drafting responsible budgets as the major challenge the board faces.

Noting that the board has proposed budgets that had tax hikes of less than 2 percent even before they set that as cap this year, Dr. Gessner said, “In effect we did not need the state’s mandate. Perhaps there were other districts for whom this was an important wake-up call.”

As for the $9.7-million budget the board is proposing for the 2012-13 school year, Dr. Gessner said, “We were forced to make some cuts that were tough, but I think in general it is a fair and responsible budget. For our district, we need to always be mindful of all of the academic and support services we provide our students and to be sure they are in balance and appropriate. I believe we have struck that balance but will continue to review these various services,” he said.

“I have deep experience in curriculum, assessment, evaluation of staff, professional development and teaching effectiveness,” Dr. Gessner said.

MARK KANARVOGEL

Mr. Kanarvogel, 58, is a retired sheet metal mechanic. His wife Mary is the school nurse and son Ian works as a teacher’s aide. His daughter Hope graduated from the school in 2009. He has lived on Shelter Island full-time for 15 years and came as a part-timer in 1984.

“There are things that I would like to see through we have started,” he said about his reason for seeking re-election. He first won election to the board four years ago.

He was involved with hiring Dr. Michael Hynes as school superintendent and sees the next few years as “very exciting and challenging.”

As a result of retirements, the district is losing nine staff members this year and he wants “to be a part of the process that finds the best people to replace these cherished, wonderful educators. That is going to be quite an endeavor,” Mr. Kanarvogel said. He quoted Dr. Hynes saying he wants to create “life-long learners” on Shelter Island.

“This board is made up of people from all walks of life here on Shelter Island,” he said. “Being a part of this board, I have grown to be a life-long learner,” he said. “As individuals the six people I work with are strong people; as a group we are stronger,” he said.

“We respect each other, not always agreeing but listening to each other’s points of view before any decisions are made.”

While he supported the state’s 2-percent cap, he said he will be vigilant to assure that it doesn’t affect programs “we need to have in place to provide the best education for our student body. I will argue long and hard against the cap if it means cutting programs.” He’s comfortable with the budget the board has proposed for the next school year and he cited the transparency with which board had deliberated during the budget process. All budget meetings have been on Channel 22 “so that everyone on the Island has had a chance to see it and have input into it,” he said.

“Because we live on an Island, I feel very strongly that we must have for our students the most diverse programs available,” Mr. Kanarvogel said. “Dr Hynes is keenly aware of this as is our guidance counselor, Mark Palios.”

MARILYNN PYSHER

Ms. Pysher, 68, earned a master’s degree in special education and an undergraduate degree in art education. She is a retired educator and executive. Married to Ken Pysher, she has two grown stepsons and “two brilliant granddaughters.”

She has “always been drawn to the school and our young people,” Ms. Pysher said.

Ms. Pysher worked with school computer teacher Katherine Doroski on a program designed to assist students in focusing on career opportunities. Since the fall of 2007 she has had “a very close and excellent relationship with the administration, teachers, parents and students as coordinator of Communities That Care of Shelter Island,” an organization proactive in working to prevent and reduce the use of drugs, alcohol and tobacco and to promote an environment in which young people make healthy decisions.

Superintendent Michael Hynes is on CTC’s Key Leader board, which functions as the organization’s board of directors.

“CTC could not have accomplished all we have so far without the wonderful cooperation of the school,” Ms. Pysher said

She has lived on the Island full time since 1994 after having been a part-time resident since 1987.

As a teacher for 10 years in Duval County, Florida, Ms. Pysher helped open a county Marine Science Education Center that’s still operating. She taught English and was the crisis intervention counselor at a school for emotionally disturbed adolescents. In the business world for 17 years, she was director of training and vice president of human resources at Wells Fargo Mortgage Company in San Francisco. She has served as counselor/consultant, office head and member of senior management with Drake Beam Morin Inc., an international human resources/career transition consulting firm in New York City. As the child of a military family, she moved frequently, attending 25 different schools, giving her a wide perspective on educational practices in various areas. She continues to travel extensively, she said.

“I feel my teaching/training, business, human resources, consulting, counseling and CTC experience as well as my retired/senior citizen status and world view give me skills, a perspective and a luxury of time that I can offer the board,” Ms. Pysher said.

“Much of my joy and satisfaction comes from giving back to this community that I treasure,” she said. “Since the school is such a key part of our community, I want to be part of preserving it, yet making it even better than it is,” she said.