This week in Shelter Island History: from the Reporter's files

10 YEARS AGO

Clearing the way for mooring grid system

Continuing its effort to establish a satellite-based grid system for moorings in West Neck Creek, the town solicited bids from eight contractors to remove unlicensed moorings that remained in the Simpson Road and Silver Beach anchorages. It was estimated that six to eight unlicensed moorings remained. There were also “delinquent” moorings where owners were known to the town, but those owners hadn’t renewed their permits, according to then councilman Jim Messer. Many other moorings had already been removed by owners who were warned that the anchors and tackle would be pulled out to make way for the new grid system.

POSTSCRIPT: While grid systems have been in place for years elsewhere on the Island, the Waterways Management Advisory Committee decided last week not to create a grid in the West Neck Bay area in response to advice from Planning Board member Emory Breiner. He argued that the result would unnecessarily tighten the number of available mooring spaces, prompting people to request them even if they didn’t yet have boats.

20 YEARS AGO

Garbage bag blues for Town Board

The Town Board wrestled with distribution problems of town-mandated garbage bags as it attempted to head off a budding revolt by town merchants who had been selling the bags for the same price they paid. Then-Supervisor Hoot Sherman said that while the merchants didn’t want to mark up the prices, they were losing money in the process of handling them. Town code allowed up to a 10-cent markup, but merchants hadn’t done that. The board was debating three options: sell the bags to the merchants at a 10-percent discount; increasing the number of distribution points; or some combination of both solutions.

POSTSCRIPT: Today the bags are available at the IGA, Fedi’s, Town Hall and the Recycling Center. Most carters require their use but at least one on the Island maintains its regular customers don’t have to use the town bags for their garbage.

30 YEARS AGO

County agency opposes North Ferry rate plan

The Suffolk County Budget Review Office opposed a request for a rate hike from North Ferry maintaining after a review of financials that they don’t “fairly represent” the company’s financial position. The BRO said North Ferry overstated depreciation by using an accelerated schedule to speed recapture of capital to provide for replacement of vessels. North Ferry was seeking to raise fares for one-way car and driver by 25 cents to $3.50 and then the following January to hike it to $5.50. Just last year, the ferry service received a rate hike.

POSTSCRIPT: North Ferry last year won approval for a rate hike request and South Ferry is in the process of a rate review now by the BRO. The BRO report is expected by early June, enabling the Suffolk County Legislature to schedule public hearings on suggested rate increases.

50 YEARS AGO

Governor sets Teacher Recognition Day

Then governor Nelson Rockefeller designated May 15 as Teacher Recognition Day to encourage public groups to recognize and commend the teachers and identify teaching as an honorable professional community service.

POSTSCRIPT: At the May 7 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Michael Hynes noted the annual celebration and praised the staff for all their efforts in making the educational experience on Shelter Island so positive.