This week in Shelter Island history: from the Reporter's files

10 YEARS AGO

Busy day for Board of Assessment Review

What may have been a record number of property owners petitioned the town to reduce their tax assessments on the town’s annual “Grievance Day” Tuesday, May 21, 2002. While 38 people appeared in person, 122 submitted written challenges. Assessor Alfred Hammond had spent nearly a year and a half reassessing town properties in compliance with a state mandate. The last time there had been a reassessment prior to 2002 was in 1996.

POSTSCRIPT: Only 37 people grieved their tax assessments last week, although now Shelter Island reassesses all properties annually, according to Mr. Hammond.

20 YEARS AGO

Library to open new children’s room

The Shelter Island Public Library opened its new children’s room, providing not only materials of special interest to children but also activities geared to their interests.

POSTSCRIPT: The library is just weeks away from a ribbon cutting marking completion of its latest renovation, including a new program room, elevator, book sale room, gallery, new plumbing, electric, HVAC, windows, walls, outdoor patio, shelving, furniture, restrooms and storage space.

30 YEARS AGO

County to act on North Ferry rates

North Ferry was awaiting word from the Suffolk County Legislature on its request for a rate hike that would boost one-way fares by 25 cents for a car and driver to $3.50. The roundtrip fare would be increased by 50 cents. The proposal looked like it would sail through until the Budget Review Office of the legislature raised questions about how the ferry service depreciated its ferries for its financial reports. Following the hearing, the legislature approved the rate increases.

POSTSCRIPT: South Ferry is undergoing a check by the Budget Review Office in advance of county hearings on its request for a rate hike slated for June in Riverhead and Hauppauge. A subsequent informational meeting will be scheduled on the Island by the Town Board’s ferry committee.

50 YEARS AGO

County Planning Board studying Sound crossing

An on-again, off-again campaign for a bridge from eastern Long Island to New England appeared to gain impetus again when the Suffolk County Planning Commission announced it was studying a new engineering report on the project. Planning Director Lee Koppleman said the bridge was “definitely a possibility within the next few years.” It was estimated to cost between $250 million and $300 million and would go from Orient Point to Plum Island, then to Great Gull Island and on to Valiant Rock, continuing to Race Rock and Fishers Island. From there it would turn to Mumford Point, Connecticut, or continue northeasterly from Fishers Island to Napatree Point, Rhode Island.

POSTSCRIPT: Fifty years later, such a bridge isn’t on the radar screen, leaving East Enders with three alternatives — ferries from Orient Point or Port Jefferson or a lengthy ride west on the Long Island Expressway to reach various roadways leading to points in New England.