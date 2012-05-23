The Shelter Island Library Book Sale is coming

Renovations on the lower level of the Shelter Island Library are proceeding at a brisk pace. The elevator cab has been installed, furniture and finishing touches are on order and a community-wide ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 30 at 4:30 p.m.

And the next time you’re over there, check out the first batch of engraved bricks on the new outdoor reading patio; they are sure to make you smile. The bricks are being sold by the Friends of the Library to raise money for a new audio-visual system that will enhance all the movies, lectures, poetry readings and other great programs that will take place in the renovated space. The cost is $125 a brick and includes up to 45 characters (three rows of 15 characters each) of engraving. Order forms are available at the library’s front desk and on the library’s website (readshelterisland.org). And don’t forget, a paver makes a great graduation or Father’s Day gift.

The ever-busy Friends of the Library are also making plans to re-open the popular used book sale on Saturdays starting on July 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The book sale has been an important fundraiser for the library over the years and a fixture of a Shelter Island summer. While the sale will occupy smaller quarters than it did in the past, it will have purpose-built space in the lower level and spill out onto the patio in good weather. Since only a limited amount of the inventory was put in storage, the Friends are starting to accept donations of “gently used” books to rebuild the stock. Bring your books to the Legion Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning today, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and for another week thereafter. If you are unable to come over on these days, call the library at 749-0042 to arrange a time to make a drop off. The staff asks that you don’t just bring the books to the library without making prior arrangements; there is simply no place to store them!

Volunteers are still needed to help categorize the books and staff the sale. If you’re interested in lending a hand, please contact Sue Hine at 749-0246 or leave a note for her at the library’s Circulation Desk.

See you at the library!

NEW FICTION

“An American Spy,” Olen Steinhauer

“Celebrity in Death,” J. D. Robb (also in large print)

“Cinnamon Roll Murder,” Joanne Fluke

“Guilty Wives,” James Patterson

“Angelmaker,” Nick Harkaway

“Another Piece of My Heart,” Jane Green

“Stay Close,” Harlan Coban

“The Unseen,” Heather Graham

“Chasing Midnight,” Randy Wayne White (also on audio book)

“The Thief,” Clive Cussler (large print)

“Arcadia,” Lauren Groff

“The Blind Spy,” Alex Dryden

“The Book of Lost Fragrances,” M. J. Rose

“By Blood,” Ellen Ullman

“Carry the One,” Carol Anshaw

“Coral Glynn,” Peter Cameron

“The Dressmaker,” Kate Alcott

“The Expats,” Chris Pavone*

“Fall from Grace,” Richard North Patterson

‘Mudwoman,” Joyce Carol Oates

“Gods without Men,” Hari Kunzru

“The Technologists,” Matthew Pearl

“What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank,” Nathan Englander

NEW NON-FICTION

“Carly’s Voice,” Arthur Fleischmann and Carly Fleischmann

“Immortal Bird,” Doron Weber

“The Obamas,” Jodi Kantor

“Once Upon a Secret,” Mimi Alford

“Behind the Beautiful Forevers,” Katherine Boo*

“Bringing up Bee,” Pamela Druckerman

“The End of Illness,” David B. Agus and Kristin Loberg

“Extreme Weather,” Bonnie Schneider

“God’s Jury,” Cullen Murphy

“Going Solo,” Eric Klinenberg

“Greedy Bastards,” Dylan Ratigan

“House of Stone,” Anthony Shadid*

“How to Cook Everything,” Mark Bittman

“Imagine,” Jonah Lehrer

“Londoners,” Craig Taylor

“Weeknights with Giada,” Giada De Laurentiis*

“The Power of Habit,” Charles Duhigg

* New York Times best seller