Teen dies in Mattituck Boating accident

A 14-year old Middle Island youth died Sunday afternoon in boating accident in Peconic Bay off Mattituck, Southold police reported.

Dominick Triofino was riding a Jet Ski in the bay near the end of Bay Avenue in Mattituck just before 2 p.m. when he struck the anchor chain of a boat anchored nearby, said police. Members of his family were on board the boat at the time.

The youth was rushed ashore, treated by members of the Mattituck Fire Department rescue squad and taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.