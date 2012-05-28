Slideshow: sunny memorial day parade and service on Shelter Island

Shelter Islanders and visitors, young and old, two-legged and four-legged, lined Route 114 in the Center for the annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony at the Wilson Circle beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday. It ended with the American Legion gun salute and the usual swarm of kids rushing in to pick up shell casings. Everyone was invited to the Legion Hall and its grounds for hot dogs provided by the Legion and hamburgers served by the Lions Club.

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