Shelter Island Police Blotter: May 10, 2012

SUMMONSES

Eight tickets were issued to motorists this week — one on Smith Street for failure to cover loose cargo; two on North Midway Road for unlicensed operation and for having dirty/insecure license plates; two on Manwaring Road for aggravated unlicensed peration in the 3rd degree and driving with insufficient taillights; two on West Neck Road for driving with a suspended/revoked registration and not having a proper seatbelt for a front seat passenger, and one on North Ferry Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

OTHER REPORTS

Police opened a confidential investigation on May 1.

Police notified a boat owner in Dering Harbor about a broken dock water line on May 1.

On May 1, police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

Police followed up on a suspicious vehicle seen in the vicinity of a bank on May 2. According to the blotter there was no problem and no further action was taken.

A person reported that his two dogs broke loose while they were being walked on May 3. Police assisted the caller in retrieving the dogs.

A caller reported loud music in a Hay Beach neighborhood on May 3 at about 11:15 p.m. Police located the residence where a person was playing the drums but had stopped for the evening.

Police notified the Highway Department when a downed limb was reported on a Montclair roadway on May 4.

A petit larceny — items missing from a Shorewood deck — was reported on May 4.

A tree blocking a roadway in HiLo was reported on May 4.

Police provided an escort home for an intoxicated person on May 5.

Police patrolled an area in the Heights on May 5 after a person was reported creating a noise by blowing a “fog-” or “conch-type” horn. The noise stopped during the patrol.

On May 6, a caller reported two dogs at large on a Hay Beach property; police located the owner who was looking for the dogs and they were returned.

An audible alarm was reported in the Heights on May 6. Police were unable to locate the source.

On May 7, an oil slick was reported in Menantic Creek. A marine unit joined police on patrol looking for the source without success. According to the police report, the slick appeared to be minor and was already dissipating at the time of the call.

Police responded to a case of harassment in the South Ferry area on May 7.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to five automatic fire alarms on May 1, 2, 4, 5 and 7 at residences in the Heights, Westmoreland and the Center. One was a false alarm; two were caused by burned toast and food burning in a kitchen; a malfunction caused a fourth; and a fifth turned out to be a false alarm.

A medical alert alarm was set off accidentally in the Heights on May 2.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 1 and May 7.