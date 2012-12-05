Shelter Island officials explain town planning, permitting processes

Only eight people showed to a League of Women Voters forum at the Shelter Island Heights Fire Station Saturday morning to learn about the process of getting permits to undertake construction projects or subdivide property on the island.

Despite its reputation of being mysterious, the process of gaining approvals on Shelter Island is more user-friendly than it is on either the North or South forks, insisted Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals chairman Doug Matz.

And sometimes the process goes beyond local control, such as those projects that require Suffolk County and New York State approvals pertaining to health codes or wetlands regulations, Planning Board chairman Paul Mobius explained.

If it seems that almost everyone who applies for a variance gets one, Councilwoman Chris Lewis, liaison to the Zoning Board of Appeals, explained that’s because the board exacts agreements from the applicants that mitigate the effects of the variances.

“I think that’s a misconception,” Ms. Lewis said in response to a suggestion that most applicants seeking variances should be rejected.

A lot of work goes on between ZBA members and architects prior to public meetings, Mr. Matz said. The aim is to make projects a better fit within neighborhoods, he said.

Unlike some communities where Planning Board members review site plans and work out such details as lighting and even spaces for trash receptacles, Shelter Island’s Planning Board acts on subdivisions and lot line changes and offers advice to the Town Board on wetlands applications and special permits, Mr. Mobius said.

As a result of its work, the Planning Board may end up referring some applicants to the ZBA because needs ultimately require zoning variances, he said. But most ZBA applications start with a rejection of a plan by the building department because the proposal fails to meet code. Then it falls to the ZBA to review the situation and either grant or reject a variance.

Councilman Paul Shepherd, who is liaison to the Planning Board, maintained that the revenue stream created by applications for Planning Board and ZBA actions is often what drives the necessity for a referral. But other panelists outlined reasons why they believe the overall public good is often served by review of projects, especially those that could affect the town’s narrow and fragile aquifer.

What suits one resident’s water needs may affect the flow of water to his neighbor, Mr. Mobius said.

jlane@timesreview.com

For an even more extensive story from Saturday’s forum — including more more questions and answers — see Thursday’s Shelter Island Reporter.