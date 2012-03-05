Shelter Island Nursery auction on tap for Friday

The auction of the controversial Shelter Island Nursery on St. Mary’s Road is slated for Friday at 11 a.m. on the steps of Shelter Island Town Hall.

The auction had been scheduled for April 20 but was postponed by Suffolk County National Bank, which foreclosed on owner Sean McLean, indicating the bank had a $1.06 million lien on the property.

A spokesperson for Balfe & Holland, attorneys for Shelter Island Gardens LLC, confirmed Thursday afternoon that the auction is still on schedule for Friday morning. Mr. McLean could not be reached for comment.

St. Mary’s Road neighbors have been vocal about what they call an eyesore in their area, hoping that a new owner would step in and clean up the property. It’s overgrown and there’s graffiti on several buildings.

Mr. McLean listed the property for sale in 2008. In May 2010, he said the nursery wouldn’t be reopening its retail business but that his Aberdeen Design Group would continue to provide landscape design services. Although there hadn’t been walk-in business for several years, Mr. McLean said last summer his wife Erin still was selling nursery stock from the property through her landscaping business.

In August 2011, neighbors asked building inspector Bill Banks to inspect the property and they submitted pictures of what they considered derelict and unsafe conditions. Mr. Banks said he found no reason to take any action against Mr. McLean, only suggesting that the grass could be cut and minor repairs could be made to buildings. But there was no mandated action.

The issue was an administrative matter for the Building Department, Mr. Dougherty told the Reporter at the time.

jlane@timesreview.com