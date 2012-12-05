Senior Activity Center to be closed May 17-31

The town’s Senior Activity Center on Route 114 will be closed beginning on Thursday, May 17 through Thursday, May 31 for renovations and site work. The closing will not affect the medical offices in the building.

Programs scheduled for that period will be suspended unless arrangements for alternative locations can be made, said Councilwoman Chris Lewis, who announced the closing.

The work includes new water, septic and plumbing facilities and kitchen renovations required to comply with the Suffolk County health code. The county’s Department of Health Services in 2010 ordered the town to stop preparing hot meals there, saying the kitchen lacked adequate dishwashing temperatures, ventilation, refrigeration and grease trap systems.

The kitchen had served about 20 people once a week on Wednesdays for lunch — members of the Silver Circle, the Island’s older residents, 80 and above. They can’t attend lunches offered by the town’s Dinner Bell program at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Mondays and Fridays because that site isn’t accessible to the very elderly, according to Henrietta Roberts, who operates the Senior Activity Center.

Silver Circle meals have been prepared at the church and transported through the Meals on Wheels program to those at the Senior Activity Center. Meanwhile, the Town Board developed plans to drill a well at the back corner of the property and increase the septic tank capacity from 1,000 gallons to 1,500 gallons. Along with kitchen and plumbing renovations including a new refrigerator and commercial dishwasher, the project will cost an estimated $53,000 said Ms. Lewis.

The town is using accrued HUD Community Development Block Grant funds to help pay for the work, an $8,000 grant from the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation for appliance upgrades and about $7,000 from the Lions Club Foundation. The town currently has $19,558.20 in HUD grant money and expects an additional $11,635.28 this year for a total of $31,193.48.

A new oil tank was installed in mid-December. A new commercial-grade stainless steel refrigerator is in place in the kitchen. A new dishwasher, hot water heater and three-basin sink have been stored on the premises to be installed during the May closing.

There’s also some work to be done on counters and cabinets in the kitchen. The parking lot outside the Senior Activity Center will be repaved after it is excavated for site work.