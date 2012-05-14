School vote on Tuesday: budget, three board seats to be decided

Shelter Island residents will have the final word on Tuesday when they vote to approve or reject the Shelter Island School Board’s $9.7 million budget proposal. The poll will be open in the gymnasium from noon to 9 p.m.

No members of the public attended the board’s public hearing on the proposal, which appears not to have aroused opposition or criticism.

Also on the ballot will be three candidates for School Board seats: incumbents Dr. Stephen Gessner and Mark Kanarvogel and newcomer Marilynn Pysher. The one with the fewest votes will complete the unexpired term of Kim Reilly, who resigned from the board last October. That term will expire in May 2013. The higher vote-getters will win three-year terms.

The board’s proposed budget would raise the tax levy by 1.9 percent, staying within the state-mandated 2 percent cap. If the budget passes, the current tax rate of $5.7278 per $1,000 of assessed valuation would rise to $5.8366.