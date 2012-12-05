Q&A: Big city girl on exchange from China

This interview is the second in a series about the Shelter Island School’s two international exchange students.

Elaine Liu is a 16-year-old junior in high school. She arrived from China last August as an exchange student through Academic Year in America (AYA), one of the largest exchange programs, based in Connecticut. She lives in Guangzhou, a very large coastal city near Hong Kong in southern China with a population of over 20 million. Her father’s name is Wei Liu and her mother’s name is Xiangdan Wei. She is an only child. On Shelter Island, she lives with the Colligan family; Erin and Kelly are her host sisters.

Here are her impressions of life on Shelter Island.

What do you miss about home?

I miss my family, my friends, too, and food. I miss dim sum. Guangzhou is very famous for dim sum. We have morning tea, which is like a brunch. It’s between the morning and noon where we go to restaurants and cafeterias and drink tea, chatting with my friends and eating something like porridges and a lot of food.

What are your favorite foods here?

I would say breakfast foods like bagels, pancakes.

What are the differences between school at home and here?

In China, we have three years in the high school. School is much easier here. Our classes start at 7:30 and end at 5:00. But we have a two hour break. Sometimes we take a nap. My high school is a boarding school so we can go back to the dorm. I go to a public boarding school, not like here where boarding schools are private. My school is about a half hour away from my parents so I see them on weekends. Most kids go to public school in China.

What are your favorite classes?

My favorite academic classes here are AP Calculus and Global History. I always love history and since our math is always so hard and not so fun in China, I find that understanding math here is really easier for me.

What do you like about Shelter Island?

The environment, very pretty, and I love the sunsets and the stars because I can barely see any stars in Guangzhou.

Have you been to Manhattan?

Several times. It is kind of like Guangzhou but I think Guangzhou is bigger. I would say it [Manhattan] is more like Shanghai.

Have you traveled anywhere else in America?

Yes, I’ve been to Connecticut and Rhode Island for festivals, holidays like Easter and Christmas with my host family. I came to Washington first. When I first came to America, the plane stopped because of a storm [Tropical Storm Irene] and I was stuck in the Washington DC airport. It was kind of like an adventure. I stayed for three days with the co-ordinator of my program. My local co-ordinator came to pick me up and we came here by car.

Is it different here from what you expected?

Just a little bit because I knew I would come to a small town, but I didn’t know I would come to an island. I thought it might be a Middle West small town. I love islands. I love places nearby water because we have a river in my city. It is very interesting to go anywhere by ferries.

What do you like to do for fun?

I like reading. There are so many books I love, “Harry Potter” and the “Lord of the Rings.” If I have to pick only one, I will say it is “Hard-Boiled Wonderland” and “The End of the World” by the Japanese writer Haruki Murakami. I like to watch movies together with my host family. It is kind of fun because at first, I could easily fall asleep because there were no subtitles at all and I could barely understand them but I am becoming much better now. And sailing is one of the very fun things.

You’re in the Sailing Club. Have you sailed before?

No, never. I have been to the race just once. I like the water sports.

Do you play any instruments? What kind of music do you like to play?

I am just learning clarinet and I am in the band and the Jazz Band. [She is also in the Select Choir.] I have been playing piano since I was six years old. I play whatever I want, the beautiful songs and classical too.

What kind of music is on your iPod?

Lots of kinds, both Chinese and American music. American music is actually very popular in China with teenagers. I think in China we always listen to radio music like Green Day and Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. She’s very famous. I listen to more different American music here, like country.

You speak English very well. How long have you spoken English?

I’ve been studying English since I was in fourth grade because every student in China has to study English. It is like Spanish here, everyone takes it. You don’t have a choice. They teach British English in China, so it’s different than here. A lot of my friends are taking the other languages like Spanish and French but not inside school. They don’t offer it.

What are you going to do next?

My parents will come here in the summer and we will have a little trip around the East Coast for about 10 days, then we will go back to China and in late August, I will go to a private boarding school in Virginia. I think it is in a small town, two hours far away from Washington DC.

What are your plans for college?

I will probably go to college here, in America. I don’t know where yet. I want to study psychology as my major in university.

How would you describe Shelter Island to your family?

Peaceful, beautiful, very safe and tiny. People here are all very close and friendly, different from city people. In the big cities, because there are so many people, they can be indifferent but not here, because everyone knows each other so well.