Porta-potty coming to Bridge Street this week

There will be a porta-potty at the town landing at Bridge Street after all beginning this weekend, despite last-minute resistance that appeared to have killed the plan a week ago.

Without a formal vote, but with general agreement among Town Board members at Tuesday’s work session, Supervisor Jim Dougherty said he thought the landing’s small parking lot was a good place to install a porta-potty on a trial basis. He promised to “keep a tight eye on it.”

A number of speakers attended the session to argue against putting the porta-potty in Volunteer Park, which the week before seemed to be an option toward which the town was shifting. That shift came when Councilwoman Chris Lewis announced that too many Bridge Street businesspeople opposed a porta-potty at the landing.

Opinions at the work session Tuesday ranged from those who wanted no porta-potty in the area to those who wanted it in Volunteer Park and those who wanted it in the parking lot at the town landing. Still others wanted it somewhere in the Bridge Street area but objected to putting it in either the parking lot — which takes up one parking space — or the park.

“It’s not like I’m blind to the aesthetic issue,” Councilman Paul Shepherd said of complaints that putting the facility in Volunteer Park would spoil its charm. But the town has “an obligation to provide something,” he said, pointing out that there’s a need in the fragile Bridge Street area to minimize the number of flushes that overload septic systems and threaten the bay with nitrogen pollution.

Dory owner Jack Kiffer, who has championed a public toilet for Bridge Street, said he opposed the porta-potty placement in the parking lot for safety reasons. The parking lot is already tight and he’s concerned that little children running to a bathroom might be hurt by vehicles pulling in and out of the lot, he said.

Business owners become “the bad guys” for refusing to allow non-customers to use their facilities, he said. But Bridge Street businesses don’t have facilities that can handle “a large influx of human waste,” he said.

Councilman Peter Reich said that, prior to Mr. Kiffer’s ownership, people were allowed to use Dory bathrooms and that other businesses on Bridge Street allow customers to use their bathrooms.

Mr. Kiffer said he can’t afford the $1,700 a week it would cost him to maintain his bathroom if he allowed non-customers to use them.

“No one’s going to want a porta-potty but everyone wants there to be one,” said Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Julie Ben-Susan. She agreed with others who suggested shielding the porta-potty.

In the end, the supervisor said the town would go ahead and locate the porta-potty at the town landing. We have the porta-potty in the Youth Center parking lot,” he said. “Let’s try it out, we’re ready to do it. We’ll take it out if it doesn’t work.”

jlane@timesreview.com