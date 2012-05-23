Police dive teams inspect harbor in anticipation of Tall Ships

In order to prepare for this weekend’s tall ships challenge, the Southold Town Police Dive Team is conducting dive operations along the Greenport waterfront to ensure sailing vessels will be able to safely dock in Greenport Harbor.

The team is using underwater metal detectors, pole cameras and underwater remotely operated vehicles to identify underwater hazards that could prove a threat to the tall ships.

Southold Police Lieutenant James Ginas said they will cover four locations today – the dock near Scrimshaw’s Restaurant, the East and West piers at Mitchell’s and the commercial dock near the train station.

He said items they’ve found in the past include shopping carts, street signs, fence posts and bicycles. Today they found a piling sticking up from the floor of the harbor at Mitchell’s pier, which they will remove.

Divers with the Riverhead Police, Suffolk County Marine Bureau and Suffolk County Emergency Services Unit are aiding in the operation.

See more photos at suffolktimes.com.

— Gianna Volpe and Katharine Schroeder

