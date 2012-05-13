Perlman alumni concerts are announced

The Perlman Music Program will hold two alumni concerts on Shelter Island next weekend — at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, May 20 at the Ram’s Head Inn at 1 p.m.

Seven alumni from the program — Miki-Sophia Cloud, Sean Lee, Yoonhee Lee, Nicole Leon, Eric Silberger, Elly Suh and Areta Zhulla — have been selected to participate in the prestigious Walter W. Naumburg Foundation International Violin competition, which will be held in Manhattan in June. They will be preparing for this event on the PMP campus on the Island this month.

The two concerts here will include solo works, sonatas and concerti that will be performed at the Naumburg competition. RSVP by calling the church office at 749-0805 or the Ram’s Head at 749-0811.

Additional engagements are scheduled at Peconic Landing in Greenport on Friday, May 18 at 2 p.m. and the Jewish Center of the Hamptons in East Hampton on Sunday, May 20 at 7 p.m. All four concerts are free and open to the public.