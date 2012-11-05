Pasca advises town not to warn owners when businesses face legal extinction

The town should not take on the job of telling owners of inactive businesses in residential areas that their non-conforming uses are in danger of losing their legal status.

That was the advice from Shelter Island Planning Board attorney Tony Pasca in response to a question Tuesday night from Councilman Paul Shepherd, the Town Board’s liaison to the planners. Mr. Shepherd and Councilman Ed Brown earlier in the day had urged the Town Board to make notifying owners the town’s responsibility if their businesses are running out of time to maintain their status as legally pre-existing, non-conforming uses in residential zones.

Councilwoman Chris Lewis opposed the idea — she said she was getting “a little tired of spoon feeding” some constituents. “In the business environment of today’s world,” with many regulations that must be observed, “I’m not sure if they can’t manage this piece that we can save them.”

Neverthless, the board — with Supervisor Jim Dougherty on vacation — appeared to agree to include a warning provision in a proposed code change.

On Tuesday night, Mr. Pasca took issue with the idea. Taking on any responsibility for notifying the owners of non-operational businesses that they must request an extension to maintain their legal status, he said, is opening the door to litigation. Mr. Pasca said he deals with such zoning lawsuits regularly.

“What if a notice comes back as undeliverable” or a business owner simply denies having received the notification? Mr. Pasca asked. Or what if the notification itself is legally faulty in some way?

“It’s rife for litigation,” Mr. Pasca advised.

While he refused to get further drawn into the Town Board’s debate over changing its code on non-conforming business uses in residential zones, he did say, “The concept of non-conforming use is antithetical to the zoning code” and should be phased out.

The town might instead consider creating a special zoning category to give permanent legal rights for such businesses to operate, Mr. Pasca said.

The Town Board has been wrestling with a revision to its code to clarifying the rules for pre-existing, non-conforming uses for the past year and is close to presenting the latest draft for public hearing. During its Tuesday work session, the board debated the notification concept and agreed to include it as a provision when the proposal is scheduled for a hearing. If the board votes at its next meeting, May 18, the hearing would be set for the next meeting, June 8.

Under the latest draft of the code proposal, which has not been published, the Town Board is expected to propose that an inactive non-conforming use would be considered to have been abandoned after one full calendar year, from January 1 to December 31, had passed since its last closing. During the period, an owner would have time to apply to the Town Board for an extension.

Extensions could be granted for up to five year.

Mr. Shepherd and Mr. Brown on Monday tried to convince Ms. Lewis and Mr. Reich that the town should be proactive in notifying a business owner who was in danger of losing that nonconforming status.

Ms. Lewis has been on the subcommittee working to revise the code pertaining to nonconforming uses and said last month her patience was wearing thin and she hoped the code, after months of discussion and debate, would be finalized soon.

jlane@timesreview.com