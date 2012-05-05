Palm Beach Film Festival features Island-based flick

Award-winning director Michael Canzoniero debuted his documentary, “Shelter Island,” at the Palm Beach International Film Festival Sunday. The film tells the story of artist Harald Olsen and his patron, Jimmy Olinkiewicz, owner of a construction firm and O’s Place on the Island.

The film follows Mr. Olsen’s art career from selling his works alongside a picket fence on the Island to a major showing in a Chelsea art gallery.

Mr. Canzoniero, a Brooklyn-based filmmaker, and his collaborator, Marco Riccci, won a Film Competition Award in 2008 for their film “Wedding Bros” at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas. Mr. Canzoniero and Mr. Ricci won a 1998 Certificate of Excellence for best technical production for “Pishadoo” at the Williamburg Brooklyn Film Festival. The pair took a 2003 Best Short Award for their 2002 film “Hyper” at the Aspen Shorts Festival.