Pair of arrests in Greenport on the first day of tall ships

A Medford man was arrested on felony assault charges at Claudio’s Restaurant in Greenport Saturday evening after he allegedly threw a glass plate at a man from North Woodmere, cutting his face, according to Southold Town Police.

Police said Thomas Frangidane, 42, got into an altercation with the victim, who was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment of his injuries, at about 6:45 p.m.

Mr. Frangidane was charged with 2nd degree assault and taken to Southold Police headquarters, where he was held for arraignment.

That incident occurred about three hours after an 18-year-old from Orient was busted for resisting arrest on charges of marijuana possession and underage drinking.

While on patrol, officers say they observed Andrew Semon walking in an apparent intoxicated condition and observed him enter a parked vehicle while carrying an open container of alcohol.

Upon interview, police say they determined that Mr. Semon was under the age of 21. Police also said they later found marijuana in his vehicle.

While attempting to place him in handcuffs, Mr. Semon struggled with the arresting officers, police said.

He was taken to Southold Town Police headquarters, where he was processed and released on bail for a later court date.