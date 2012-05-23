Our Lady of the Isle celebrates its namesake

Father Peter DeSanctis officiated at a family Mass on May 6, honoring the Parish’s namesake, the Blessed Mother.

Young people in the Religious Education Program, past and present, participated in the ceremony, including the second annual

Marian May Procession and crowning as well as serving as altar servers, ushers and greeters.

At the conclusion of the service, the congregation recessed to the Grotto where Tara Sturges and Corrine Mahoney crowned the statue of Mary with a wreath of flowers.

Jeanette Payne, Ginny Gibbs, Donna Molin and Katie Springer contributed to the success of the celebration.

Participants included, from the left, back row: Keri Ann Mahoney, Elizabeth Larsen, Julia Labrozzi, Amelia Reiter, Altar server Nicholas Labrozzi, Father Peter DeSanctis , Lauren Gurney, Colibri Lopez, Sophia Strauss, Emily Strauss and Bianca Evangelista.

Front row: Altar server Jason Green, Annabella Springer, Lucie Gardella, Morgan Murphy, Angella Gardella, Emma Martinez-Majdisova, Daria D. Kolomogorova, Madison Springer, Kaitlynn Gulluscio, Caroline Wilutis, Altar server Theo Olinkiewicz and Grace Olinkiewicz.