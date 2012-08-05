North Fork Environmental Council to honor three area activists

Former Riverhead Councilwoman Barbara Blass, preservation advocate Richard Wines and local green activist Lillian Ball are this year’s recipients of environmental awards given by the North Fork Environmental Council.

The NFEC announced Friday that Ms. Blass will receive the organization’s Richard Noncarrow Environmentalist of the Year honors for her long-standing efforts to preserve the environment.

“Trying to look ahead, her work on Riverhead’s Master Plan and open space preservation are testaments to someone who cared, worked hard and got things done,” NFEC stated in announcing the awards. “But after leaving office, the caring, concern and dedication to doing what’s right didn’t end. To this day, Barbara can be found attending numerous meetings in and around the North Fork, trying to make sure that she is doing all she can do to protect the people and the places she so loves.”

Mr. Wines and Ms. Ball are this year’s Environmental Hero Award recipients.

The group credits Mr. Wines, who currently serves on the Riverhead Landmarks Preservation Commission, for successfully preserving many historically significant structures, including parts of the Hallockville Museum Farm and the Jamesport Meeting House. Mr. Wines is also involved with a grassroots efforts to keep Sound Avenue rural.

Ms. Ball has been recognized for her vision and drive as an environmental artist and artist. In 2009, Ms. Ball presented a plan called “WaterwashTM” — a combination of permeable pavement, vegetative swale and informational signs — to reduce stormwater runoff at Mattituck Inlet.

The awards ceremony is June 2 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Hallockville Museum in Riverhead. Tickets are $40 each, $70 per couple. Call 298-8880.

jennifer@timesreview.com