Non-conforming uses to get another hearing June 8

Another day and still another version of the proposed code dealing with non-conforming uses in residential neighborhoods will get the once over from Islanders at a June 8 public hearing at 5 p.m.

What Belle Crest Inn owner Herbert Loinig wants to know is why.

The revised proposal is intended to clarify when a non-conforming use would lose its legal pre-existing status as a result of disuse.

The current code allows one year of “discontinuance” before the use is considered to have been abandoned. The new proposal allows 24 months and gives the owner the option to ask for annual extensions for up to five years.

At a hearing last July, the business community attacked a first edition of the proposal as a threat to the Island’s economy. Since then, the board has been working on refining it through a committee that has included members of the business community.

But the proposal seemed to take Mr. Loinig by surprise. He was in the audience at the board’s meeting Friday, when it voted to schedule the June 8 hearing.

“Why are you running it up the flagpole again?” Mr. Loinig asked. “Who is pulling your shirttails?”

The proposal “doesn’t sit right,” Mr. Loinig said. “You do know how people feel about this stuff.” He argued that it’s hard enough for people to earn a living on Shelter Island without government interference and said “a dark eminence” must be “behind those pushing for such legislation.”

Several board members told Mr. Loinig to attend the hearing on June 8 and express his concerns then.

Town Board members have said that the town’s Zoning Board asked the board to clarify the code because it was unclear when it came to the discontinuance issue as well as businesses that are extended.

The newest proposal would require that an expansion or extension of a non-conforming use that affects parking, lighting, noise and/or traffic in the surrounding area would require a special permit. A repair or modification that doesn’t have an impact on those factors wouldn’t be considered an extension of the non-conforming use.

Non-conforming use status could not be extended to a residential lot merged with the original pre-existing commercial property.

It would take Zoning Board action to allow for non-conforming use beyond the physical area where it was allowed as of October 19, 1959, or the date when the non-conforming use was originally created.

Many neighbors of the former Olde Country Inn and Shelter Island Gardens Nursery were among proponents pushing for a limit to how long a property with a non-conforming use is allowed to keep its legal status if it falls into disuse.

The Island has 30 commercial non-conforming business properties in residential zones with assessed values of $47.2 million, 1.56 percent of the town’s overall $3.02 billion assessed value, according to town assessor Albert Hammond.

In other Town Board business, the board on Friday approved seven applications for moorings, a boat lift and a rock revetment.

But their approvals came with a slap at the Waterways Management Advisory Council, whose members had grumbled earlier in the month that they wished the Town Board would take their advice more often.

The Town Board has “agreed with every single” recommendation of the WMAC “and usually does,” Councilman Ed Brown said in response to the WMAC’s complaints.

Approvals were given to:

• Richard Walsh to install a low-profile forklift boat lift to handle a 25-foot center console Dusky 252 Fisherman’s Cuddy.

• Bill Smith to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor near his house at 14 Hudson Avenue.

• Stephen Houston to install a riparian mooring in Dering Harbor near his house at 50 Winthrop Road.

• Richard Radigan to install a private mooring in Dering Harbor near his house at 5 Community Drive.

• Richard Sesti to take over a stake mooring and pulley that was his father’s near his house at 7 North Brander Parkway.

• Philip and Dianne Bailey for a Dering Harbor mooring near their house at 56 Menantic Road.

• Beverly Mintzer of 82 Gardiners Bay Drive to construct 165 feet of new low profile rock revetment by the water.