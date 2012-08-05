Recap: Sag Harbor board amends law to allow ferries from Greenport

The Sag Harbor Village Board approved Tuesday changes to its local laws that would allow a Greenport-Sag Harbor water taxi to operate in the village this summer.

The Village Board voted 4-1 to change its code, which bars ferries.

Trustee Timothy Culver cast the lone dissenting vote.

The Peconic Bay Water Jitney plan, proposed by Jim Ryan of Response Marine and Hampton Jitney president Geoffrey Lynch, will run for 100 days starting in July.

The Greenport Village Board is expected to vote on the plan itself Thursday at a special meeting.

Pick up Thursday’s paper for complete coverage and click below for a recap from the Sag Harbor Village Board meeting.