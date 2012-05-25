Expanded LIRR schedule for Tall Ships event this weekend

The Long Island Rail Road will provide extra train service to Greenport this Memorial Day weekend and is offering a discount for admission to the Tall Ships event with the purchase of a roundtrip ticket, according to an MTA press release.

Although Greenport Village is having a pre-sale for Tall Ship tickets, adult admission will increase from $7 to $15 May 15.

That $15 cost will be reduced to $5 when customers purchase the LIRR Greenport Tall Ships Package, which is good for Saturday and Sunday.

The package will not be sold onboard trains and bicycles will not be permitted on trains to and from Greenport on those days, MTA officials said.

The LIRR will not be able to provide additional service to Greenport or the $10 voucher on Memorial Day due to anticipated heavy travel that day, MTA officials saidHere’s the LIRR train schedule:

EASTBOUND

• 8:40 a.m. from Ronkonkoma, arriving Medford 8:51 a.m., Yaphank 8:59 a.m., Riverhead 9:25 a.m., Mattituck 9:41 a.m., Southold 9:55 a.m. and Greenport 10:05 a.m.

• 10:40 a.m. from Ronkonkoma, arriving Medford 10:51 a.m., Yaphank 10:59 a.m., Riverhead 11:25 a.m., Mattituck 11:41 a.m., Southold 11:55 a.m. and Greenport 12:05 p.m.

• 12:15 p.m. from Riverhead, arriving Mattituck 12:31 p.m., Southold 12:45 p.m. and Greenport 12:55 p.m.

• 3:40 p.m. from Ronkonkoma, arriving Medford at 3:51 p.m., Yaphank 3:59 p.m., Riverhead 4:25 p.m., Mattituck 4:41 p.m., Southold 4:55 p.m., Greenport 5:05 p.m.

• 3:25 p.m. from Riverhead, arriving Mattituck 3:41 p.m., Southold 3:55 p.m., Greenport 4:05 p.m.

WESTBOUND

• 1:11 p.m. from Greenport, arriving Southold 1:21 p.m., Mattituck 1:34 p.m., Riverhead 1:50 p.m., Yaphank 2:16 p.m., Medford 2:24 p.m. and Ronkonkoma 2:35 p.m.

• 2:11 p.m. from Greenport, arriving Southold 2:21 p.m., Mattituck 2:34 p.m. and Riverhead 2:50 p.m. Customers will board buses at Riverhead to continue to Yaphank, Medford and Ronkonkoma.

• 5:11 p.m. from Greenport, arriving Southold 5:21 p.m., Mattituck 5:34 p.m., Riverhead 5:50 p.m., Yaphank 6:16 p.m., Medford 6:24 p.m. and Ronkonkoma 6:35 p.m.

• 6:11 p.m. from Greenport, arriving Southold 6:21 p.m., Mattituck 6:34 p.m., Riverhead 6:50 p.m., Yaphank 7:16 p.m., Medford 7:24 p.m. and Ronkonkoma 7:35 p.m..

jennifer@timesreview.com