Letters: Theinert tournament, free press and school board thanks

Theinert tourney

To the Editor:

Thank you, Shelter Island, for helping old soldiers help current soldiers …

Local residents gathered at Goat Hill’s Shelter Island Country Club on May 19, Armed Forces Day, to honor the memory and service of 1st Lt. Joseph Theinert. The event was an outing to raise funds for a charity, the Armed Forces Reserve Family Assistance Fund (AFRFAF), which supports families of deployed Reserve National Guard soldiers. We want to thank everyone who participated and helped us raise almost $1,500 in Joey’s honor.

Joey’s parents, Chrys Kestler and Jim Theinert, along with his brothers, welcomed the honor with open arms, seeing it as an opportunity for their son to continue to help soldiers. The tournament was won by the team of Frank Kestler, Jim Pratt, Norbert Bertsch and Mike Johnson. They were awarded individual trophies and their names were inscribed on a new Goat Hill Shelter Island Country Club trophy. All trophies were donated by East End Sporting Goods. The outing had a good turnout and it was supported by several local businesses that donated prizes for the raffle. One hundred percent of the monies raised support the 1st Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Grant.

While the initial tournament was a resounding success, AFRFAF looks forward to expanding the golf pool in next year’s event to 44 golfers, including a putting contest and a rest stop in the clubhouse. The event will be held annually on Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday in May. This year’s inaugural event was made possible by the support of the Lt. Joseph Theinert Scholarship Fund, which raised over $400 in a raffle held in conjunction with the golf tournament. Also supporting the event were Dr. Frank Kestler, Island’s End Golf Club, Sweet Tomato’s, South Ferry, Pindar Vineyards, Gardiner’s Bay Golf Professionals, John Buttine, Inc., Bella Vita Pizza and Cicero’s Barbershop.

Our charity, AFRFAF, was founded in 2003 by local resident Jack M. Buttine, president, John Buttine Insurance. Jack, a former active and reserve officer, recognized that the families of mobilized Reservists and National Guardsmen and Guardswomen of all branches of service often face short-term financial crises due to the drop in military pay relative to civilian salaries. Along with several other retired officers from the 900 Military Police Brigade, he started a charity to raise funds to help soldiers. AFRFAF makes grants to soldiers and soldiers’ families across the country. More info on AFRFAF is available at AFRFAF.org.

AFRFAF, a 501(c)3 organization, makes grants to soldiers or families of soldiers to fix cars, make home repairs or to catch up on unpaid bills. Ninety-eight percent of all monies raised from traditional fundraising goes directly to grants AFRFAF makes. There is no paid staff. All administrative work is done on a volunteer basis by employees of John Buttine Insurance and other board member’s organizations.

For more information on AFRFAF, please contact me at res973@aol.com.

RICK STIEK

Shelter Island

Novak responds

To the Editor:

Last week’s column by the Reporter’s editor, Peter Boody, seemed a bit critical of my criticism of Mr. Dougherty. He was spurred on by an unnamed person requesting that letters such as mine not be printed. It is hard to confront a problem without being somewhat confrontational. I do feel that a lack of ethics and integrity is the root cause of some problems here, not ineptness by the Town Board. Based on my own experiences, there are tactics and scheming in our government that are similar to what we have seen on Wall Street in the recent past. That is my opinion, absurd or not.

Mr. Boody stated that I suggested that the supervisor is responsible for the “non-legal but de facto public bathing beaches.” I never suggested that. “Non-legal” would mean that there are no laws regulating beaches. We now know that these landings were used as “illegal” beaches for years, in violation of New York State law and county regulations. And I, for one, never accepted the Fresh Pond town landing as a “de facto” public beach. That should be evident by my many letters to the editor and continuing protest at Town Board meetings since 2008. “De fact” is that this landing was intentionally converted to an illegal “beach” with Mr. Dougherty’s knowledge and blessings. It did not just naturally evolve into one.

Before I ever wrote a letter to the editor, Mr. Dougherty attempted to deny my right to free speech by intimidating me, or as he once put it, the threat was to “mollify” me. He said that he did not want any bad press at the time, thus our right to a free press was also attacked.

My right to petition was ignored when a publicly hostile Councilman Peter Reich angrily demanded to know who was responsible for contacting the county DHS. It was fairly obvious that it was I who made the inquiry. And Mr. Reich wasn’t about to congratulate me for exercising my constitutional rights … the same constitution that all elected officials here agree to support when they are sworn in. The supervisor then publicly announced that I am a “plague” upon this town. This type of public humiliation and intimidation has a chilling effect on our First Amendment rights and our freedom in general.

A free press is one in which the government cannot determine what is, or is not printed. “Free speech” simply means speaking your mind, short of yelling “fire” when there is no fire. The constitutional right to petition means that individuals, acting alone or as part of a group, can freely send written inquiries, criticisms or complaints to government officials and agencies. “Freely” means without fear of retaliation by government officials.

The speeches, parade and events here on Memorial Day are truly moving and meaningful. Shelter Island is a wonderful community that is known to take care of its own. That is great; but even those of us not accepted as being one of its “own” are still taxpayers and citizens. There are those in elected office here who seem to believe that a citizen’s rights can be denied, without due process, for the good of the community. That is the very definition of “communism.” In the United States of America, our rights as an individual citizen are sacrosanct.

After going to several wars as a journalist and seeing the towers fall on 9/11, I will always remember our troops and the civilians who died for our ideal of a democracy that is based on the Constitution and Bill of Rights. My own personal tribute to them is to make certain that I live freely in a true democracy that respects these Constitutional rights and liberties. I will never take this for granted or allow it to be co-opted. And I never thought that I would need to defend these fundamental rights here and now.

The editor may or may not agree with my letters or opinions. I don’t mince words. The Reporter’s policy to print or not to print a letter is fair and reasonable. I am always willing to verify any fact or quote that I make to this newspaper. And opinions are just that. But I believe that we both agree on the rights and importance of free speech and a free press on Shelter Island, New York, USA.

VINCENT NOVAK

Shelter Island

Thanks for support

To the Editor:

I would like to thank all of you who voted for me in the recent School Board election. Frankly, I was quite surprised at the results and only hope, as I join and work with this wonderful board, that I will perform up to your expectations.

I will continue to coordinate Communities That Care, which also has an amazing, hardworking board of dedicated individuals. We will be launching a new program, “Supporting School Success,” for parents of K-3 students in the fall, in addition to again offering the popular “Guiding Good Choices” for parents of children ages 9-14. Stay tuned for more information about these exciting programs or visit our website at CTCofSI.com.

MARILYNN PYSHER

Shelter Island