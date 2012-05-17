Letters: Memorial Day events on the Island and more

Memorial Day events

To the Editor:

On behalf of the members, auxiliary and boosters of American Legion Mitchell Post 281, I extend an open invitation to the 2012 Memorial Day Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28. (Prior to the parade in the Center, there will also be a Lost Sailor ceremony on Bridge Street at 8:30 a.m.).

Following the parade, the Legion will host an open house with free hot dogs, ice cream and sodas at the Legion. The Lions will provide hamburgers on the lawn.

I thank the volunteers who make the parade possible, including the Shelter Island School band; the Fire Department and auxiliary; town ambulance squad; Boy and Girl Scouts; Lions; the Daughters of the American Revolution; the Police Department and many others.

In addition, I would like to thank the Garden Club for the beautiful job they are doing with Wilson Circle, Grady Riley Gardens for keeping the Memorial Garden looking so good and the Highway Department for placing the flags along Ferry Road.

I ask for help with two projects: First, the flag fund, used to maintain the flags that grace Ferry Road; and second, the Hope for Warriors 100-Mile Memorial Day Run, which Legion Vice Commander Mike Roesch will run. Please send checks to the Legion at Box 2021 in the Center.

If the check is for the flag fund, please make it out to Mitchell Post 281 and note in the memo line that the check is for the flag fund. If the check is for the run, please make it out to “Hope for the Warriors” and note “Memorial Day 100.” If possible, the run checks are requested by May 24. Thank you and see you on Memorial Day!

MIKE LORIZ

Commander, American Legion Post 281

The way it was

To the Editor:

The picture taken in last week’s Reporter and the story to go with it make me angry. “Not a Bathing Beach” is not the answer to appease the county and others. There have always been bathing beaches. The signs should read “Swim At Your Own Risk.”

We’ve been taking risks for years. That’s country living. Since the county has been aroused to local problems and now dictates how the local area should live, it should be sufficient.

When I was young, there were no restrictions for swimming. It was one of the freedoms we took for granted. Each year in late April, we headed for Fresh Pond for our first swim. We even built a dock and improved it in 1948. Bathing suits were unheard of.

After working all day, workers would come down to get cleaned and refreshed before going home.

What a wonderful place to live!

I went in the service in 1945 and saw some of the world but couldn’t wait to get back to “my” world. I bragged about it to my shipmates who had to return to city living.

Chief Tybaert was our lone police force, except in the summer when he was assisted by Lenny Sherman, the “Lone Ranger.” The chief looked the other way unless he got complaints but he handled them diplomatically. Tickets weren’t necessary. We got our lectures and respected him like a father.

I’m 85 years old or maybe young, among the few that remember our country town as it once was. You didn’t have to lock your doors. Neighbors handled their own problems.

I feel that if Shelter Island isn’t what you thought it was, don’t try to change it. Stay where you were.

TOM YOUNG

Murrells Inlet, South Carolina

Green Expo

To the Editor:

This Saturday, the 19th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the town and its Green Options Committee are having their third annual Green Expo at the Youth Center across from the school. It’s going to more exciting than ever.

This year, among many new displays, there will be a free industrial shredder for your use, a Sylvester Manor raffle, plus information about raising chickens and bees. It’s also a great opportunity to learn about aquifer protection, solar power and what’s new at Mashomack.

Clean out your files, get your car washed, enjoy some great coffee and find out more about a greener future for Shelter Island.

Stop by, get involved and let us know what environmental issues are important to you.

HERB STELLJES

Chairman, Green Options Committee

Disturbing trend

To the Editor:

There is a trend in this town that we should all find disturbing. In the last year or so, there has been some wasteful spending of our tax money. First, it was discovered that the gym at the high school did not meet the required standards and needed extensive renovations. Then we found out that the senior kitchen did not comply with state health code regulations. It is still undergoing an expensive rebuild. Now we find out that three “beaches” that the Town Board has touted are not legal beaches at all. With all of the Town Board’s foot dragging, stomping and screaming, their motto should be “Do it right the second time.” Either those who administer these major tax expenditures are not getting the correct legal guidance or they are gaming the system.

Could it be that Supervisor Dougherty is applying his old Wall Street “ethics” to Shelter Island? Let’s see what we can get away with and hope that the regulators aren’t watching. Let’s take stupid risks that the taxpayer will be liable for and trust that we will never be fined or sued. And just like a giant corporation, those health, safety and environmental laws are so expensive and unnecessary to comply with. Mr. Dougherty didn’t learn this on Wall Street; he was there when the “book” was being written.

Town landings were never meant to be developed as beaches. Let landings be landings. Shell Beach was built as a costal barrier with FEMA, county and town taxpayer money. It was to be treated as open space and part of the Peconic Estuary System. It too never qualified as a certified beach. (The Nicolls patent may give the town certain rights but it does not negate DHS or DEC laws.)

So now, just like Wall Street, some business people and politicians here are blaming the regulators and the whistleblowers. In our case, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services is requiring the town to obey such needless state beach sanitary regulations. “Needless” only because Shelter Island is a “special place.” I too think that some state DOT traffic laws are over the top. I have air bags in my car so why do I need to use a seat belt? And I can drive just fine while texting on the cell phone. So, following the Town Board’s example, if busted, I’ll just tell the cop that I’m from a special place and these laws do not apply.

I have been recently criticized for trying to protect my property value when the town built a beach next to my house without warning. It was also the quality of life in my home that was under siege. Yup, I did not accept the terms as dictated by the town and fought back. When the town dumped truck loads of sand into Fresh Pond, I asked the DEC if it was legal. The DEC investigated and the town was told to stop dumping. When the town encouraged picnicking at the Fresh Pond town “beach” landing, with no toilets available, I merely asked the Department of Health Services if that was OK. They looked and found several other problems. Their solution was to shut down the illegal beaches.

Please remember that I was stonewalled by the Town Board for years before I ever contacted the DEC and DHS. It is this town’s government that ignored my rights and violated the health, safety and environmental laws. People here are giving me way too much credit for helping Shelter Island to be a safer, healthier and more honest place. But thank you anyway.

VINCENT NOVAK

Shelter Island

Some clarifications

To the Editor:

Thanks for the nice article [in Around the Island, May 10 issue] that balanced the present-day plans for Sylvester Manor with its history. Although the title of my book is indeed “Slaves in the Attic,” I’m telling the story of the manor and all its occupants, so it’s not really a history of slavery at the manor, but more a biography of a piece of land and those who lived and worked there.

Thanks for coming in to hear us and I hope you’ll come again next year when the sessions start up again [at New York University as part of the Fales Library’s Sylvester Manor Study Group]. It’s really heartening to have the Reporter focus on the history of the place and there are many interesting aspects besides slavery.

MAC GRISWOLD

Sag Harbor

Can’t make it up

To the Editor:

Just cannot make some of the stuff up that I read in your newspaper.

The “rock,” a big rock arriving on the “Rock” … went to see this rock and it certainly is a lovely rock. There certainly is a great assortment of rocks on this Island, from the little “mountains” at Quinipet, to the well-known “kissing rock” and of course the one that is part of a Hay Beach foundation. Quite amusing.

The dog park fiasco: we really need one; a dog park! All of the land the town and county own and are in the process of buying and there is not one place for the dogs to socialize? I think it is their owners who really want to socialize as well. Let’s do it!

Then there really is a fiasco over the swim or not to swim and where to swim business! However, my dog loves to go to Shell Beach and take a swim and chase some sticks. On our way there last week, I told her now there is an issue and you will see the sign. Well, we certainly did see the sign and the “addendum” to the sign … priceless! We decided the beach is for swimming and had lots of fun and took lots of photos.

The best thing that happened while we were away on our hiatus was the construction of the Perlman buildings, architecturally compatible with the rest of the campus. Thank you, Perlman People! Hardly notice the change, everything blends right in. Beautiful!

And the new construction restraints, some can build 10,000 square feet, some people cannot build 6,0000 square feet, and then there is the 8,000 square feet under construction, but someone wants to add a toilet to their dwelling, which takes up probably 16 square feet, and that cannot happen — or perhaps all of this could happen if everyone just kept in mind that every man’s home is his castle and it certainly needs a throne or two.

Ah! Me!

GEORGIANA KETCHAM

Shelter Island