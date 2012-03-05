Letters: Flags, Citizen of the Year and swimming

LEGION’S FLAGS

To the Editor:

As the Post 281 commander, I would like to thank you for your excellent and accurate article regarding the flags in your April 26 edition. Our American Legion post has been busy with the issue for the past few years. I would, however, like to clarify the intent of the current display, as well as correct one item. The display has never been and shall never be intended to honor living veterans.

Dave Gurney approached me five or six years ago to inquire if the Legion would be interested in sponsoring a flag display similar to Southold’s. At the time, we were unable to do that due to financial and manpower reasons. In June 2010, after Lt. Joe Theinert’s combat death in Afghanistan, the Highway Department and the Shelter Island Ace Hardware store put up the display to honor Joe’s return to the Island.

In 2011, armed with better manpower and financial resources, the post returned to Dave’s original idea and moved to open a dedicated money account for the flag program. We received wonderful support from the community to buy top-quality brackets, poles and flags for the new displays, which, with agreement with the town, would run from just before Memorial Day until just after July 4th. Last year (2011), the display fortuitously coincided with Bravo Company’s visit.

To be clear: The 2010 display was solely for Lt. Theinert. The 2011 and subsequent displays were and are simply, humbly and solely intended as a community expression of our individual love and pride for America and her ideals. Nothing more; nothing less.

On April 25, I received approval from LIPA to go forward with the 2012 display, which Highway Superintendent Jay Card indicates should be up around May 14. LIPA COO Michael Hervey was kind enough to attend our rainy parade last year with his lovely wife. I am certain that he was at least as upset by last years’ problems as we were and I am equally certain that future such difficulties are behind us.

MIKE LORIZ

Commander American Legion Post 281

EXCELLENT CHOICE

To the Editor:

The honoring of Howard Brandenstein as the 2012 Citizen of the Year by the Lions Club was an excellent choice. Howard is a true believer that we’re here to help others and has been very active in many different organizations. He truly cares about Shelter Island and fellow Islanders. He’s also a true friend. I wish we could attend his special night when he’s surrounded by family and friends.

Bless you, Howard.

JOE O’BRIEN

Venice, Florida

MISSED DETAILS

To the Editor:

Last week’s editorial “Collision Course” made some interesting points but missed some details. About eight or ten years ago, swimming at Fresh Pond was very informal when the access was a trail at the intersection of Lake Drive and Baldwin Road. This swimming hole was in deeper water and was not in direct earshot of any of the homes on the pond. But then this property was sold and the town refused to buy it. The Fresh Pond town landing was still used as the boat ramp that it is still officially listed as.

A conscious decision was made by the town in the fall of 2007 to convert the Fresh Pond town landing from a boat ramp to a beach. Beach sand was dumped in 2008 and was replenished after each rainstorm as it washed into the pond. Check out Fresh Pond on Google Earth to see the sandbar that has capped the naturally muddy bottom. I was told that the sand was requested so that one senior citizen with a walker could access the pond. A walker in soft sand? Sounds like an old “Benny Hill” comedy skit.

Although it is academic now, the town should have complied with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Fresh Pond Road was advertised as the “Fresh Pond Beach” and the “Fresh Pond Recreational Area” by local realtors. It was even described as the “municipal swimming pool” by Wikimapia. It became more and more popular each summer. There were tourists from all parts of the world visiting the 30-foot-wide beach. A German couple showed me that Fresh Pond was listed as an attraction in a USA guide book printed in Europe. With beach chairs and beach towels occupying the landing, fishermen with boats were prohibited from entering the pond.

My original issue was that I purchased property next to a landing, not a beach, and the noise that goes with it. With no discussion or consideration given to my wife and myself, our rights as property owners and taxpayers were completely ignored.

When a picnic table showed up on the landing, it encouraged eating there. With no toilet facilities, people were relieving themselves in the pond where kids also played. As more people found out about the picnic table, more people used it and the pond.

It was disgusting and disturbing to see kids especially subjected to this. But the Town Board could have cared less. I was told by one board member that he never heard of anyone becoming sick at Fresh Pond.

Water-borne diseases may take months or years to affect your health. Many locals will not swim in Fresh Pond just because of the pollution from the flocks of geese and seagulls that reside there. Eye and ear infections from swimming in the pond are common, according to a local doctor. The CAC chairman once said that no one should swim in the pond after a rainstorm because of runoff and high E. coli levels.

The pond water was once tested and someone just said it showed that the water was “pristine.” Actually, this test showed that there were “heavy metals” present in the water, due to road runoff, that passed through the sand that kids sat and played in. The water quality test showed that it was acceptable for the habitat. This one test was not done, according to “swimming beach” protocol.

A lady suggested, at a work session, that if I was so concerned about the kids at the pond, I should have installed a port-a-potty and remove the snapping turtles. A board member seemed to agree with her.

The facts are that we, as citizens, are not permitted to install toilet facilities on public roads. If we were, then Jack at the Dory would have lined Bridge Street with them years ago. As for the turtles, they’re gone. The larger ones were rounded up and removed by someone years ago. Now I see one or two dead turtles on the landing each year since the beach sand was introduced. The bullfrogs are fewer and so are the crayfish. The damage to the environment has been done.

Supervisor Dougherty said at the recent State of the Town luncheon that other towns are not “plagued” by citizens such as myself and perhaps the young lady who requested toilets at Shell Beach and Menhaden Lane. It is possible that citizens in other towns are not “plagued” by a town government that evades the law, ignores public safety and ridicules our democracy. Mr. Dougherty went on to speak about how businesses and property values could be “harmed” by the beach closings. Yet, there has been no talk about actually protecting the health and safety of the public, especially the most vulnerable: the children and seniors. I would like to think that no businessperson or realtor would want to profit at the expense of risking the health and welfare of a child. But there has been no discussion about the actual value of complying with these regulations.

Health, safety and environmental regulations are such an evil necessity. A necessity that can be easily ignored, just as we have seen corporations do to maximize shareholder profits on Wall Street. I guess that as a former CEO and Wall Streeter, this all comes easy for the supervisor.

So a “task force” has been formed to either comply or work around the health and safety codes in question. They should look at the liability risk that the Town Board disregarded. Last year, a jury awarded $10 million to the family of a drowning victim. They found the town of Ridgewood, New Jersey negligent. Would Shelter Island be held willfully negligent if we simply did not post proper signage? If someone drowned or was injured at a “beach” with no lifeguard, would our municipal insurance pay? Not if we deliberately and knowingly violated the Department of Health Services regulations and New York State law.

And our board was well aware of the state and county regulations many years ago. Can we afford to pay even one million dollars directly from our tax rolls? How about 10 million dollars? The board has been absolutely reckless by creating such an unnecessary risk. A guide for them might be our own town codes as it applies to swimming pool safety. Short of chlorinating Fresh Pond, it seems that we have a “do as I say, not as I do” leadership.

We also need a “task force” to search for real democracy in Town Hall. Maybe they could just move the American flag out of the dark corner and to the front of the meeting room. This way, after the Town Board pledges their allegiance to the flag, with liberty and justice for all, they won’t turn their backs on it. If it was in their line of sight, they might remember why they are supposed to be a government by the people, for the people. Even the people who they do not agree with.

While Mr. Dougherty attempts to use me as a scapegoat, I make no apologies. I did nothing illegal by trying to defend my property rights. I spoke up when I saw a potential health risk on Fresh Pond and would do so again. I intervened when I saw the environmental destruction at the landing and would do so again.

The lesson here is that stonewalling and intimidation tactics might have the opposite effect. I did my best to solve problems locally but was forced to take it to the next level. I hope that someday soon, we will have leadership in Town Hall that will prove its integrity and also obey the laws that their oath of office mandates.

VINCENT NOVAK

Shelter Island