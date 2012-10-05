Letters: Eklunds thank community for its support

Love, kindness

To the Editor:

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been so supportive during the past seven years. Without your love and kindness things would have truly been unbearable. We cannot express how much this has meant to us and that we will be forever in your debt.

JAMES AND LINDA EKLUND

Shelter Island

It’s not Hospice

To the Editor:

Recently it was brought to my attention that some area residents are being solicited by phone to give donations to “hospice” and, in at least one incidence when asked, the caller was reluctant to reveal the name of the organization to receive the donation.

Please be aware East End Hospice has never, is not now nor has any plan to engage in soliciting donations via the telephone.

Granted, donations to East End Hospice are welcome and necessary to support activities such as our highly acclaimed children’s bereavement programs, providing groups and individual therapy sessions to children and parents all across the East End; Camp Good Grief, which in its 15th year is expected to be attended by over 100 children; and the very exciting new project to build an 8-bed freestanding hospice inpatient residence.

Looking back over the past 21 years of serving the people of the East End, the community has steadfastly supported and encouraged us in our work. We look forward to providing care and comfort to those in need in the years ahead as East End Hospice continues to bring the extraordinary level of support families have become accustomed to and rightly deserve.

PRISCILLA RUFFIN

President and CEO

East End Hospice

Teens Afloat

To the Editor:

Camp Quinipet is participating in a competition, with the Boat US Foundation, called Teens Afloat. Their goal is to promote safe boating and clean water by being a leader in safety and environmental education. As a local non-profit on Shelter Island, we could use all the help we can get by having people vote for us online, between now and May 15. Voters can vote once every 24 hours.

The competition will grant us the chance to purchase new life jackets for our summer sailing, day and sleep away programs at a discounted price.

Voters can go to: boatus.com/Foundation/TeensAfloat/vote.asp

Or find a direct link on our Facebook Fan Page “Quinipet Camp and Retreat Center.”

Please note that there are no registrations or email requirements to vote. It’s just two clicks of the mouse and you’re done.

We thank you in advance for helping us out.

GREG NISSEN

Director, Camp Quinipet

Shelter Island

No grammar award

To the Editor:

Congratulations on the various Reporter’s (reporting) awards.

This is meant to be funny so please take it in that vein: I don’t think you’ll ever get an award for spelling or grammar! “Who” we owe for winning those awards? Don’t you mean “Whom?”

Just keep up the good work, otherwise!

BARBARA ALLEN-LIEBLEIN

Shelter Island

Self-serving

To the Editor:

All this talk of health risks, accidental drowning and failed democracy by Mr. Novak is just so pathetic. I say the truth and motivation to all of this is more related to real estate values than anything else. Plain and simple. Mr. Novak’s doomsday scenarios are thinly veiled self-serving ploys to protect his property valuation. Last I checked there are 365 days in the year with only about 20 of them days when our beaches are anywhere near crowded. That we all should be denied these traditional summer bathing areas is the real crime here.

Mr. Novak no doubt put considerable care and research into arguing his points. Unfortunately, he did not consider or care what would happen if the issue went to our county and state bureaucracies. Result: one man’s peace and quiet and protected property values are restored and thousands of summer residents and visitors are denied access to three of our five beach and bathing areas.

It is time for the town to consider the tack taken by former Supervisor Mal Neville who successfully thwarted the DEC by arguing the Nicolls Patent, which keeps these decisions in the town’s hands, and not in the hands of the insensitive state bureaucrats.

There’s a great line in an old 1950’s rhythm and blues song: “One monkey don’t stop the show.” We need to fight back here and prevent our summer paradise from being over-regulated by indifferent bureaucracies and self-interested “neighbors.”

JOE LAURO

Shelter Island

Senior sanitarian

To the Editor:

Wading in on the opinion of a “senior public sanitarian”:

I, for one, have never used a public restroom at a public beach. Hey, that’s what the water is for. Last week’s Reporter contained two important articles, both discussing toilets. One of the articles identified a “senior public health sanitarian” and her concern with our beach facilities.

I am glad to see that these issues are finally getting the airing they deserve. The largest offender appears to be our public “non-bathing” beaches. Irate neighbors have drawn light on the misuse of the beach. This obviously gives a new meaning to the term “waterfront property.”

Are facilities really necessary? Haven’t you noticed the number of men, who after downing a few beers, decide to wade out waist deep and “test” the water? After staring out to sea for a brief time, they then wade back to their blanket to continue drinking. Of course, there are always the neighbor’s bushes if the water is really cold. But by the time you figured out the water was that cold you probably don’t feel it necessary to find a bush.

I extend this idea to the proposed port-o-potty on Bridge Street. Wouldn’t it be cheaper to just provide a nearby area to “wade in?” That would save a lot of the proposed speculation of how to maintain the facility as the tide would do it for us.

Of course, there may be a simple answer to all of this. Instead of putting up signs that say “No Bathing,” let’s just call a spade a spade. We can simply list the rules for the beach. Something like “No alcoholic beverages, no glass containers and no peeing.”

Wouldn’t that solve the problem and even give the town an additional revenue stream in the enforcement of these expanded set of restrictions?

Probably the most reassuring aspect of this entire problem is that I never knew that the county had a “senior public health sanitarian.” That is the kind of personal protection that makes me happy to see my tax dollars at work.

DAVID HEIMAN

Shelter Island

Misguided

To the Editor:

I have read to ad nauseam this misguided individual, Vincent Novak, attempting to turn Fresh Pond into Love Canal. What will Chicken Little come up with next besides the sky is falling? Perhaps Fresh Pond is on fire. No doubt caused by the methane produced by all that decaying defecation. The picture of people running around with their pants down or skirts hiked defecating without the comforts of toilet paper in Fresh Pond and then little children romping and splashing in it boggles a sane person’s mind. I would emphasize “sane.”

I grew up with a health hazard in my backyard, a redwood picnic table around which my parents forbade defecating at all times. As to the swimming hole not being within earshot of the then-existing homes, points out the fact that the future owners of homes built on property the town did not wish to purchase such as Mr. Novak’s were well aware of a town landing and public water access existing before their existence. Build a house next to an airport, expect airplanes …

We, Shelter Island, have made it onto Google Earth, Wikipedia and even into foreign guidebooks. As far as rights being ignored, since when has one person’s selfish desires based on their own private wants and financial gain outweighed the vast majority of the public’s rights? I would also like to see the “long” list of local persons who will not swim in Fresh Pond and their reasons for not doing so. It would appear that the local seagulls and geese have a better handle on the joys of a summer day of swimming in Fresh Pond than their human neighbors, or should I say “neighbor.” As to Fresh Pond containing heavy metals, I suggest no one eat the swordfish, tuna or mackerel caught there.

Addressing the question raised at a town work session, why didn’t Mr. Novak install his own port-o-potties? Mr. Novak was right on two issues: issue one, one cannot erect or install any structure on public lands. This is not to say if he were so concerned he could not have placed them on his property or at the very least opened his bathrooms to the public and charged for toilet paper.

Issue two: I certainly would have lined Bridge Street with port-o-potties and picnic tables if I could have. However, for different reasons than Mr. Novak. I would have done so to help commerce, create a more friendly environment for the visitors and make those who come here feel welcome and not confronted by signage saying “no” to enjoying the Island’s recreational pleasantries.

And I might add, not for my own personal gain. I would also like to note that if he is observing one or two dead turtles each year as stated in his letter [to the editor, May 3], it goes to thinking there must be more live ones so as to provide for the dead ones.

Drawing attention to the quote of Mr. Dougherty’s, which though accurate, could have been better stated if Mr. Dougherty had said “plagued” by the transients trying to change for their own benefit and profit what has been for generations a community tradition. Changing that tradition to serve one person’s personal wants for their own private benefit and the rest of the people be damned is ludicrous. This self-serving endeavor has brought havoc not only to Fresh Pond but to two other favorite Island beaches …

In another quote from Mr. Dougherty, he was absolutely correct when he stated the business and property owners would be negatively impacted by these beach closings. The reason there has been no talk about health and safety issues is because there are none. I would point out that there are a plenitude of little kiddies on this Island who swam in Fresh Pond and lived. Some of whom are now on our Town Board, maintain our roadways, etc., cut your lawns and paint your houses to mention just a few occupations.

Looking to the issue of no discussion on the actual value of complying with the bureaucratic mini-minds of the Suffolk County Health Department as stated in Mr. Novak’s letter, the truth is there is no value for anyone but Mr. Novak.

Comparing Shelter Island to the New Jersey town of Ridgewood, which settled a $10 million negligence lawsuit, is just plain insane. What was the negligence? When we speak of county or state in reference to our little town, I say Nicolls Patent and let’s use it now. The Town Board must show the guts the late Mal Nevel had when he invoked it and won our rights back.

Oh, and by the way, Fresh Pond may be an historical site. Just think. There may be fossilized Indian papoose poop. State law would not let us desecrate this defecation. We could also replace lifeguard towers with pooper-scooper stations maintained and funded with taxpayer monies. I bet this would pass a referendum.

Comparing Fresh Pond to a swimming pool is about as sane as comparing the Mayflower to the QE2. The only thing they had in common is they both carried passengers. In addition, a swimming pool is man-made, while Fresh Pond was constructed by a higher authority. Many generations have safely and pleasantly swam at all three beaches so why fix what ain’t broke?

The only reason I can see behind all of this nonsense is personal gain for one individual … Let’s just say these beaches exist through a grandfather clause and stop trying the public’s patience. Trying to drag the Town Board or any other elected officials through this selfishness for one person’s wants with half-truths, exaggerations and misconceptions is totally without conscience. I can only hope others see through this as easily as I do. In the many conversations I have with others during the course of the day, it would appear that this is the case.

As I see it, Mr. Dougherty is not attempting to make Mr. Novak a scapegoat but merely trying to bring to light the damage one person is attempting to do to others for their own personal gain …

In closing, the Dory in the near future will sponsor a turtle round-up and will provide the sea horses to ride. All to background music of Gene Autry.

JACK KIFFER

Owner, The Dory

Shelter Island