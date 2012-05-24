Letter: Shelter Island has more laws than people

Legislative bloat

To the Editor:

By my own unofficial calculation, it appears that Shelter Island’s Town Code has more rules and regulations than the entire population of the Island. You can look it up.

If you examine the code’s index of rules and regulations, you will count no fewer than 59 separate legislative “chapters” or categories from (A) alarm systems to (Z) zoning, including two content-free chapters (66 and 106) mysteriously labeled “reserved.”

Each chapter contains a list of definitions, criteria, proscriptions, prescriptions, exemptions, fees and so forth that often runs to several pages. It’s a hefty tome, comprehensive and exhaustive.

One wonders if life on Shelter Island has become so complicated that the only agency preventing our small society from declining into misrule or lawlessness is the weight of such legislative bloat. And bloat it certainly is. When you consider the lopsided ratio of laws to people, the alarm goes off.

On Channel 22, I have witnessed the weekly performance of our elected officials as they grapple with the details of Island life, each of them motivated with varying degrees of conviction by the pledge they once made to advance their candidacy: to preserve the simple, peaceful state of nature that once enabled the free and easy lifestyle of Shelter Island.

But that was then. Nowadays, as I observe our well-meaning burghers attempt to cobble together yet another chapter of regulations, I rarely hear a single voice ask a vitally important question: is this law necessary? Can the issue at hand be so gnarly and epidemic that it cannot be settled the old-fashioned way, ad hoc, one item at a time, by reason and compromise, and not by resorting to the lawmaker’s usual bag of tricks: conceiving more laws?

The most thoughtful and humanitarian advice on the matter comes from the author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, named Thomas Jefferson, and is echoed by England’s most celebrated living philosopher, Sir Paul McCartney. It goes like this: “If it doesn’t pick my pocket or break my leg, let it be.”

Let it be, let it be.

If I read the signals right, while the Town Board struggles with the problem of how to deal with the expansion and/or the failure of non-conforming businesses, the temptation to write even more laws is nearly irresistible. I say beware of the sinister law hidden in Pandora’s Box, the law of unintended consequences.

The moment has a certain poignancy for it brings to mind the parable of the king who ordered his cartographers to produce a giant map of the kingdom. But the map they delivered did not satisfy the king, who called for an even larger map showing every street and building. Unhappy also with this result, the king then demanded from his cartographers (AKA lawmakers) a huge one-to-one-scale map showing every brick on every building and every leaf on every tree. The map was so big it covered the entire kingdom. As a result, the sun was hidden, food stopped growing, livestock perished and eventually all the people starved to death.

And so it goes.

SY WEISSMAN

Shelter Island