Jernick quits as fire commissioner; cites personal reasons

After only a year and a half into his five-year term, Ron Jernick has quit as a Shelter Island Fire District commissioner. Citing “personal reasons,” Mr. Jernick told the Reporter he will continue to serve the department as a firefighter, a role he has filled for 16 years.

Mr. Jernick’s resignation came after an executive session at the April 23 commissioner’s board meeting, although there was no announcement at the meeting that the commissioners were discussing Mr. Jernick or that they would go back into regular session to announce his resignation.

“I’m sorry to do it,” Mr. Jernick said about resigning.

Commission Chairman Richard Surozenski said the commissioners would appoint a replacement who would serve until December, when elections would be held for someone to finish his term.

“He’s going to be missed,” Mr. Surozenski said. “He did a great job for us.” He described Mr. Jernick as “a family guy” who works two jobs and said he understood time pressures that could have influenced his decision to resign.

Mr. Jernick is a former department chief who ran unopposed when he sought a commissioner’s seat in December 2010. He was then running to replace William Hallman, who had opted not to seek re-election, citing professional reasons.

It was Mr. Jernick back in March 2011 who was working at the Recycling Center when he saw a flash in a heap of debris. After attempting to separate it from the rest of the construction and demolition pile, he called his fellow firefighters to tackle what became a wider blaze. Although firefighters at first thought the fire might have been set as part of a protest relating to new rules in force at the Recycling Center, they quickly determined there appeared to be no accelerant and that the cause seemed to be spontaneous combustion as sometimes happens when bags of sawdust are exposed to air.

Mr. Jernick was among the Fire Department members who questioned the Town Board last October about why the ambulance corps hadn’t first approached the department instead of the town about a takeover when the American Red Cross decided to divest itself of the unit.

jlane@timesreview.com