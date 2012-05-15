Island voters overwhelmingly approve school budget, give newcomer to board most votes

Shelter Island voters approved the School Board’s proposed $9.7-million budget for the coming school year, with 247 voting for it or 84.3 percent of the votes cast, and 46 against.

Marilynn Pysher won the most votes for three open seats on the board with 228. Incumbents Stephen Gessner, the board president, garnered 212 and Mark Kanarvogel 200. Ms. Pysher is new to school district elections.

Mr. Kanarvogel as the lowest vote-getter in the three-way race won the remaining year in the term of Kim Reilly, who resigned last fall, and will have to seek reelection next year to continue on the board. The others won three-year terms.

The board’s proposed budget is expected to raise the tax levy by 1.9 percent, staying within the state-mandated 2 percent cap.The current tax rate of $5.7278 per $1,000 of assessed valuation is expected rise to $5.8366.

Further details will be reported in this week’s Shelter Island Reporter.