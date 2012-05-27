Island Profile: Hosting two ballplayers just like having the grandkids

Phyllis and Bernie Gillespie of Westmoreland are among the 20-odd families ready to host members of the new Shelter Island Bucks baseball team of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League.

Scheduled to arrive on the Island next Thursday, May 31, the team’s players come from across the country. They will have their first game, against another Hamptons League team, at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 3 at Fiske Field.

One of the conditions the Gillespies gave when they made the offer to be hosts: send a Notre Dame student because that’s Mr. Gillespie’s alma mater.

“I told Dave” Gurney, one of the team’s organizers, “if we take two kids, I’d like to have a Notre Dame kid if there is one,” said Bernie. who is retired from a career as a chemical engineer with Mobil Oil. It required him and Phyllis to move to six states over the years before he retired and became a college professor in West Virginia.

Not only did he graduate from Notre Dame but his oldest son and one of his grandsons did as well. When he and Phyllis first married, they lived on campus in South Bend during the three years he spent working toward his doctorate in chemical engineering. Two of their five children were born there.

As it happened, there was a Notre Dame student on the Bucks team list, a 6-foot, 5-inch pitcher from Tucson, Arizona. The Gillespies asked to host two players, thinking that might be better than one. After all, they noted, they have a large house. So their Notre Dame man will be joined at the house by an Adelphi College student, a catcher, who hails from Connecticut.

They will be the Gillespies’ “honorary grandkids” for the two months of the baseball season. The Gillespies say they are pleased, excited and not a bit apprehensive about their role as a host family for two college-age baseball players. Phyllis, in fact, seemed quite confident. She pointed out in a recent interview that each player had to agree to a set of rules and requirements and that, as athletes, they’re used to a degree of discipline.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any problem,” she said. “I’m looking forward to it. We’re used to having a lot of kids around. We have 10 grandkids and many times we’ve had them stay here for the summer and one year we had as many as four.”

The grandchildren are getting older now; the couple recently returned from the college graduation of one. “So it will be nice to have two adopted grandkids for the summer,” Phyllis said.

She understood that host families were not responsible for driving their guests, that various carpools have been arranged for games and shopping trips. The Gillespies have bikes for their guests as well.

“It’ll work. I don’t mind driving them if I’m here but I’m not changing my schedule. It will be the same thing as with the grandkids. Sometimes I drove them to work, sometimes it was the bike, sometimes they had to make arrangements with someone else. I’m sure they’ll make out fine.”

Phyllis walks five miles a day, is an avid hiker and has done 1,600 miles of the Appalachian Trail, so has only 579 left to go.

The Gillespies have been in their home on the Island for six years following Bernie’s retirement from teaching. But her family goes back some generations on the Island. Her great-grandparents were the Robert Macks. She has photos of them celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on the Island in 1910. Her parents were Lincoln and Frances Mack. Mary Mack, her grandmother, was the postmistress.

All of them were actually McGayheys. For some reason, over time, the name was shortened to Mack but when World War II came and the men enlisted, their legal name, McGayhey, had to be used. Gradually everyone made the transition back to McGayhey.

Many McGayheys here don’t have the same grandparents that Phyllis does but they all have the same great-grandparents.

As a child, growing up in Flushing, she spent every weekend and every summer here with her grandmother — so after Bernie’s retirement, when the question of where to live came up, she knew what her choice would be.

“I’d dragged her all over the country,” Bernie said. “I figured it was probably time for her to make the selection and I knew what the answer was going to be.” He was a bit nervous at the idea of living on an island. It sounded confining. But he’s made the adjustment nicely — in fact, he says, he loves it here.

He started life in eastern Pennsylvania, in a small coal town called Pottsville where the coal had run out. His first nine years were spent on a little farm that had no electricity, no running water and no heat except a wood stove. When the family moved, there was water accessible in the house but not a “real bathroom.” Baths were “in the old copper kettle,” he remembered. “You went in your position in the house and I was the third child out of five,” he said. But in high school, he won a scholarship to Notre Dame, which he calls “my ticket out.” He graduated in 1959.

He went on to marry Phyllis, served in the Marine Corps for three years and returned to Notre Dame to earn his doctorate.

He went to work at Mobil in 1966 and stayed until what he calls his “first” retirement in 1997. During those years, he had several positions and a number of different postings. He worked in refining and eventually moved on to photo voltaics, a process of converting solar energy directly into electricity. That, for him, was “really challenging, really interesting.”

Working, he said, “was like giving a kid a free pass in the candy store. I tell people it was almost criminal that they paid you for having so much fun. I used to hate the fact that in the morning I had to shave, wasting all that time before I could get into work. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

After Mobil, he went on to teach technology management at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, where he was the director, as well, of their Technology Management Program, retiring for the second time in 2005.

Full-time Islanders now, they’re busy and involved. They work together in Meals on Wheels. Phyllis is in the Garden Club and the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club and Bernie is a lector at Our Lady of the Isle Church. And now, this summer for the first time, they’re part of the new adventure, the first season of the Shelter Island Bucks.