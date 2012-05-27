Island businesses are ready for another summer season

The summer season of 2012 on Shelter Island will see the debut of two new restaurants and a wine tasting room, several innovative home-related service companies, an art gallery in the Center and big changes at the Boltax building on North Ferry Road.

And in what might be interpreted as hopeful economic signs, most of the establishments that opened last summer have returned, and many existing Island businesses are adding to their offerings.

On the restaurant front, Island chefs have fully embraced the “locovore” philosophy, with more and more menus emphasizing local fish, produce and other bounty from the East End.

NEW DINING OPTIONS

There will be two highly anticipated openings, Clark’s Fish House and Salt at the Island Boatyard, both of which are focusing on casual, fresh food in laid-back environments. Maria’s in the Center, which actually debuted in April, continues to expand its menu and hours, and the Islander has officially replaced Pat & Steve’s in the hearts and minds of locals.

Keith Bavaro and Alison Bevilacqua have taken over the restaurant space at The Island Boatyard, which was unoccupied last summer. The partners, who worked together at Sweet Tomato’s, have envisioned Salt as “a casual place where you can wear your board shorts and flip flops, with the emphasis on fresh, not fancy food,” said Mr. Bavaro.

The opening menu features two types of sliders, pulled jerk chicken and Black Angus beef, as well as Thai curry mussels and extra crispy, twice-fried French fries with garlic aioli. “We wanted to have a lot of small plates so people could share good food and conversation and enjoy a drink, all at reasonable prices,” Mr. Bavaro said.

In the space next to Salt, the partners are opening the Shelter Island Wine Dock, which Mr. Bavaro describes as “Shelter Island’s first satellite tasting room.” Working in partnership with Jamesport Vineyards, the Wine Dock will offer weekly tastings from vineyards around New York State, including the North Fork, South Fork and those in the upstate Finger Lakes area. “With a tasting room license,” Mr. Bavaro explained, “we’ll be able to sell by the bottle or the case.” Both ventures, he said, “are designed to bring The Island Boatyard back to being a resort destination.”

Clark’s Fish House, the brainchild of Joe Clark and his son, Sawyer, will be opening in June in the premises formerly occupied by Two Eds and before that Chips.

According to Joe Clark, the restaurant will be offering “easy food, in a throwback to when the space was known as Chip’s,” as well as a small fish market. “It will be very casual, very laid back; an easy place to be,” said Mr. Clark. Fresh-caught fish from Mr. Clark’s brother, Kenny, and, Sawyer, will have pride of place. “They’ll be out fishing in the morning and we’ll be serving up their catch in the evenings,” he explained. The market will be open daily from 11 a.m. The restaurant, which will initially serve only dinner and will have a license for wine and beer, will be open from 5 to10 p.m. Both businesses will be closed on Tuesday.

At Maria’s Kitchen on Jaspa Road, formerly the home of Greeney’s, Maria Schultheis and Jillian Kotula are whipping up batches of smoothies and organic “green juice” to go with their fresh Mexican specialties and other menu items. They will be extending their hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the summer (except Sundays, when the shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) so you can enjoy their burritos, tacos, homemade tortillas and Mexican sandwiches, as well as wraps, traditional sandwiches, salads, hot breakfast items and daily specials, for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For stress-free entertaining, you can order up Maria’s guacamole and salsas by the pound. The shop also carries a selection of ethnic grocery items, as well as produce.

CHANGES AT OLD FAVORITES

Once known primarily for its fish market and extraordinary skillet fried chicken, Commander Cody’s has steadily been expanding its offerings. In addition to its regular menu, which emphasizes “the Commander’s” fresh, locally caught fish, you’ll find lobster and shrimp rolls, as well as a daily $8 lunch menu that features a fried flounder or pulled pork sandwich, shrimp and hush puppies or a Peruvian bay scallop plate. Top this off with one of Amanda’s homemade desserts and you’ll have a feast that can be enjoyed on the flower-bordered patio or taken to the nearest beach for a great picnic.

Over at the Pridwin at Crescent Beach, Glenn Petrie is enthusiastic about the renovations that are being made to the resort to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the season his parents Dick and Edie took over. “We’re restoring the classic aspects of the hotel,” he said, to refresh and update it. Spaces are lighter and brighter and, when the restaurant opens to the public on June 24, a new chef will be in place with a menu that will emphasize the “Pridwin-caught” fish. The ever-popular Wednesday night barbecues will continue, commencing for the season on June 27.

The Chequit Inn is welcoming back chef Oscar Muñiz for the 2012 season. He had last been at the Inn in 2007. Since then, Mr. Muniz has honed his craft at restaurants such as the exclusive Horned Dorset Primavera of Rincon, Puerto Rico, the Jedediah Hawkins House in Jamesport and, most recently, as one of the chefs for the governor of Puerto Rico. According to Liz Eklund, his menu will deliver great international dishes and incorporate seasonally fresh and local ingredients.

The nightly specials that the Chequit is known for will remain, from the infamous Monday “Burger Night” to Tuesday’s “Service Industry Night” and Wednesday’s “Lobster Fest.”

Joe Smith, the former chef at the Ram’s Head Inn, will also be returning this season, after spending time in the Southwest and up-island, where he was most recently the banquet chef at The Waters’ Edge in Long Island City.

An avid gardener, Mr. Smith has taken on the Ram’s Head Inn’s three private gardens, thus ensuring the freshest produce to complement his locally-sourced dishes such as Long Island duck and bass.

Ashley Knight and Chris Chobar have put their stamp on the Islander, renaming, redecorating and revitalizing the former Pat & Steve’s. They’ve added a brilliant mural of Shelter Island by local artist Catherine Needham Brigham, some new menu items and a line-up of special nights, including Burger Night on Monday and Trivia Night on Thursday. Breakfast and lunch are served seven days a week, dinner on Fridays and Saturdays. Beer and wine are now available.

If you’re looking for a Starbucks-like option on Shelter Island, grab your laptop and head over to the Whale’s Tale for specialty coffees, filled-to-order cannoli, homemade lemonade and, of course, ice cream. You can sit indoors or out, logging onto the Whale’s Tale Wi-Fi while watching the kids play a round of mini golf. The tennis court has re-opened for summer rentals and the annual Mini Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, August 4 at 6 p.m. While you’re there, check out their exclusive line of T-shirts that change color in the sun.

Down on Bridge Street, Cordon Bleu-trained chef Carrie Mitchum will be cooking at the Dory this summer. Ms. Mitchum’s menu will feature Long Island eggrolls, bouillabaisse, plenty of local fish and seafood as well as homemade desserts.

LEISURE PURSUITS

Shelter Island Pilates has doubled its space in the Heights, expanding into the corner premises previously occupied by the real estate office. The airy studio now features more Pilates equipment, as well as the TRX strength-training system and space for small group classes. “I’m very excited about these changes,” said owner Suzette Smith.

“I can now offer more options for more people.” In addition to the classes and private sessions at her studio, Ms. Smith will be leading Zumba and Pilates mat classes at the Dering Harbor Inn this summer.

After 16 years of teaching yoga at St. Mary’s Church, Heidi Fokine (Heidifokineyoga.com) will now be offering a Saturday morning class at the Havens House barn.

“I’m so excited about the energy in this new space,” said Ms. Fokine. Stop by at 9 a.m. for her “flowing, alignment-based class” and then saunter over to the Farmers Market. All levels are welcome and the cost is $20 a session.

John Pagilaro’s HandWerkLab (Down2earthart.com) is a new art exhibition space at 36 North Ferry Road across from the school in the Center. The first show, which will open on Saturday, May 26 at 5 p.m., will feature artifacts found on Shelter Island beaches, he said.

Explaining the gallery’s name, Mr. Pagliaro said, “Our objective is to champion artists whose work relates to the use of the hand, either by process or content. Every show will be formally curated, either thematically or dedicated to a particular professional.” In opening the gallery, he envisions a place that will “captivate all ages, all demographics, kids, families and everyone else.”

Mr. Pagliaro, who previously occupied the space at the Binder Pools building, will also exhibit his work in his new gallery.

NEW SERVICES

If you drive a Ford, then make note of Transportation Alternative, the new service that is the brainchild of Jeffrey Plitt. Mr. Plitt, who lives in East Hampton but works at Lucas Ford in Southold, has started a valet service for customers who need to bring their vehicles in for maintenance. Mr. Plitt crosses the Island every day on his commute from Wainscott to Southold and is happy to pick up and deliver a customer’s car at no charge.

Simply call Mr. Plitt at 765-9299, extension 112 to make arrangements. “I’ll take care of anything that you need, including arranging a loaner car,” he said.

Derrick and Ben Smith of Shelter Island have each started a service company, East End Waterproofing and Mildew Busters, respectively, which are offering environmentally-friendly ways to resolve water and dampness-related problems in your home.

East End Waterproofing (eastendwaterproofing.com) offers interior mold testing and remediation as well as exterior, basement and crawl space waterproofing, air quality testing, insulation, drywall, and paint repairs. After a flood or a leak, the company will employ state-of-the-art services for emergency water extraction and to dry out a home’s contents, as well as to restore or replace floors.

Mildew Busters has the distinction of being a “100-percent green company,” according to the owners’ father, Bill Smith. The ingredients in the products the company uses to remove mold and mildew from teak furniture, decks, siding, fences, roofs, brick and stucco are, according to Mr. Smith, “more effective than the chemicals and bleach” that are traditionally used. “The great thing is that there is no longer a need to power wash with these new products. And you don’t need to worry about killing plants or contaminating your water supply,” Mr. Smith said.

“We take the stress and headache out of home ownership,” declared Jamie Gregor, who, along with his partner Tom Muse, own Sag Harbor’s Hamptons Home and Estate Management and its new Shelter Island affiliate, Ram’s Head Management (HHEMCorp.com). The company will do everything from house watching, property management and housecleaning, to sourcing tradesmen for home repairs. They even design and build a unique line of outdoor furniture, as well as cleaning and reviving your existing patio or garden furnishings. “Instead of coming out here and having to deal with a dozen different companies to maintain your home, we do it all. When you come out for the weekend, you’re able to enjoy it,” Mr. Gregor said.

The company, which is licensed, bonded and insured, will also set up cisterns for property irrigation and reinforce dunes with natural vegetation and other remedies to properly secure them.

“Homes out here take three times the amount of abuse that they do elsewhere,” claimed Mr. Gregor. “Also, what many people don’t realize is that by having a house watching service, they may qualify for lower home insurance rates.”

21 NORTH FERRY ROAD

Big changes are afoot at The Shops at 21 North Ferry Road, also known as the Boltax Building. The premises previously occupied by owner Karen Boltax’s gallery will be the new home of Bridgehampton National Bank later this year and Ms. Boltax will move into the smaller space that formerly housed Cassandra Bliss’s massage studio.

Venture Out, the sporting goods store in the complex, will re-open this weekend under the new management of Beau Payne.

Venture Out will be offering rentals of scooters and stand-up paddle boards, as well as a full array of outdoor goods, fishing equipment, beach supplies and beach wear, according to Mr. Payne. The shop will be open seven days a week beginning this weekend and in addition to the posted hours, Mr. Payne said that special requests for earlier or later rentals can be accommodated. In between the Boltax Gallery and Venture Out is the venerable antiques shop, Fallen Angel, which has been a fixture on the Island since 1976. The smallest store at the south end of the complex was still vacant at press time.