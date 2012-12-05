Gym chairs still out of reach, Colligan halfway to fundraising goal

In his month-old campaign to raise close to $4,000 to pay for new folding chairs for the Shelter Island School gym and two storage racks for them, volunteer assistant basketball coach Jim Colligan is almost halfway to his goal.

The chairs didn’t make the proposed budget for the 2012-13 school year as Superintendent Michael Hynes and members of the Board of Education grappled with the challenge to stay within the state-imposed 2-percent cap on tax levy increases.

Rather than go another year without the chairs, Mr. Colligan got permission from school officials to raise money privately through contributions.

“The Shelter Island athletes, coaches and community are very proud of the vast improvements made in our gymnasium” in the past two or three years, Mr. Colligan wrote in a letter to the editor in the April 5 Reporter. New bleachers and refinished wood floors “have made a really big difference in the appearance of the gymnasium,” Mr. Colligan said.

But the need for 30 new “3000-series” classic folding chairs is another important step, he said. The chairs, with 3-inch-thick vinyl upholstered seats and padded backs, would be imprinted with the school logo and name, he said. He obtained a quote from a vendor that would provide a 37-percent discount from the original cost, Mr. Colligan said.

“Obviously, I also know that our Board of Education [is] faced with a multitude of difficult budgetary decisions,” he wrote, explaining why he launched the effort to gain community support to purchase the chairs and racks.

The American Legion Mitchell Post and Our Lady of the Isle Church have contributed to the fund and money is expected from the Shelter Island Fire Department and Women’s Auxiliary. Another 15 to 20 individual contributions have been received and the Shelter Island 10K Community Fund has promised to write a check, Mr. Colligan said.

“I’m pretty confident we’ll meet our goal,” he said on Tuesday. He promised that if he fell short of his goal after two months, he would return all donations. But as he approaches the halfway mark with about half the money in hand, he said he was determined to close the gap and wants to be able to present a check to the Board of Education for the full amount sometime in June.

“Please remember that any amount of donation would be greatly appreciated” and all contributors would be listed by name in a future issue of the Reporter, he said.

Checks should be made payable to Shelter Island School and sent to Jim Colligan at P.O. Box 1124, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965.