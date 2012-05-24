Golf Column: Results from the Goat Hill tournament

Sunday’s membership tournament saw the following team win: Bruce Taplin, Belle Lareau, Betty Kontje and Frank Caputo.

Second place went to Jim Wilcenski, Dot Ross, Jerry Lareau and Ginny Rowland.

The next membership tournament will be Sunday, June 10. Tee-off time is 3 p.m. A sign-up sheet is posted.

Sunday saw the regular foursome of Lou Cicero, Jim Wilcenski, Charlie Hoffmann and Randy Silvani warming up for the afternoon tournament.

Right after them, Chuck Hoffmann, Scott Lechmanski and Wayne Bourne kept the deer on the move. Keep the ball on the fairway. They tell me Scott dove the first green 299 yards.

Father’s Day is coming up. Stop by the pro shop and surprise Dad with a golf shirt.

The club is preparing for the big holiday weekend. Summer is about to begin.

Heard at the club: A widow is sitting by a pool at the hotel, sees a nice looking man and decides to start a conversation. “Hi, I haven’t seen you around here before.”

He replied, “I just got out of jail.”

“Tell me what you’re in for,” she asked.

“I killed my wife.”

“Oh, then you’re single.”