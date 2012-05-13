Garden Column: Growing your own — starting seeds from scratch

Before making any decisions as to whether you want to start your own plants, best consider the following first. How much work do you want to do? Because although it’s true that it’s fun, make no mistake, it’s work. And if you zone out, even for a day or two, you can have a total wipeout. So think carefully before you fill your kitchen with 27 trays of stuff. If you’re experienced with seedlings, you don’t need any advice from me, but if you’re not, start small.

Begin by going about the experience in the simplest possible way — if you’re successful, and if you like it, you can think bigger next spring. Buy one of those seed starter kits in any hardware store or garden spot. There are a number of different kinds but in the end, all you have to do is follow the instructions. Once you have your little receptacles ready, place them on something movable.

Why? Because you’re going to want to move them. On really nice sunny days, they should be outside on a table of some kind. But if the nighttime weather is really cold, and bear in mind that the average date of last frost here on the Island is May 15th, you’ll want to feel free to bring them inside. I use very lightweight plastic trays and find this works really well.

Choose seeds that germinate fairly quickly, as in seven to 10 days. These tend to be the easiest to grow. When planting your seeds, make the hole with a sharpened pencil point. That way the hole will be tapered and there will be less of a chance of air collecting at the bottom and drying out your seed. Nasturtiums and morning glories are among the easiest and I grow the latter every year.

They come up quickly and you can put the seedlings out when they’re only inches tall and not look back — they’re close to care-free as long as you give them something to climb on. Fishing line and garden staples in front of any fence work nicely. Tie the string to a staple, shove the staple into the ground, stretch the string up and around or over or through the top of the fence, bring the string down to the ground and tie to another staple. Then insert the staple and repeat the procedure for the length of fence you want to cover.

Watering and feeding are key to success. Seedlings have to be kept damp, not wet. This requires fairly consistent attention, since hours in the sun can dry things up faster than you might think. Feeding should take place with every watering. The method I use is to make a full pail of Miracle-Gro and keep it under the table you use outside, i.e. out of the sun. Reduce the ratio of food to water — in other words make it a lighter blue. Keep a small pitcher, as in “tea time” kind of pitcher, what used to be called a “creamer,” on the table. Dip it in the Miracle Gro and bring the lip of the pitcher right up close to the little plant container, almost touching.

You have to water seedlings very gently — you can wash them right out of the soil quite easily. Which is, of course, the last thing you want. So go slowly — this is not the time or place to be in a hurry.

For weekenders, starting your own seeds is really problematic. Unless, of course, you do it at home. It’s easier to control two days absence than five days absence. Before I was here full time, I had fairly extensive grow lights in my city kitchen and simply reduced the “on” cycle when I was here, thereby reducing the need for watering. Of course, finding room in the car, once they were ready to come here, was always an issue.