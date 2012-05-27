Full slate of Memorial Day ceremonies planned for the Island

American Legion Mitchell Post 281 leads Shelter Island’s Memorial Day observances on Monday starting with a Lost Sailor ceremony at Piccozzi’s Dock off Bridge Street at 8:30 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the ceremonies move to the Center, where the 2012 Memorial Day Parade will kick off at the firehouse featuring Shelter Island’s school band; the Fire Department and Auxiliary; the town Ambulance Corps; Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts; Lions; members of the Daughters of the American Revolution; Town Police and other contingents. The parade route follows Route 114 past the Presbyterian Church to Thomas Avenue and back to the firehouse via Thomas Street.

After the parade, veterans will fall into formation for a formal ceremony of remembrance near the traffic circle including a prayer and a gun salute, after which the community is invited to enjoy free hot dogs, ice cream and sodas served by Legionnaires and hamburgers served by Lions Club members.

Dressing up the town in style are American flags flying from utility poles all along Route 114, paid for by the American Legion’s community fundraising efforts. Town Highway Department workers installed the flags. The Garden Club of Shelter Island has done its part at Wilson Circle while Grady Riley Gardens has maintained the Memorial Garden on the Legion grounds.

American Legion Post Commander Mike Loriz is asking Islanders to contribute to the Flag Fund that is used to maintain the flags that are flown on Route 114. He’s also seeking contributions to support the Hope for Warriors 100-Mile Memorial Day Run from Orient to Ground Zero in Manhattan in which Legion Vice Commander Mike Roesch is participating.

Checks should be sent to the Legion at Box 2021 in the Center. If the check is for the Flag Fund, it should be made payable to Mitchell Post 281 with a note that it’s intended to support the Flag Fund. Checks to support Mr. Roesch’s run should be made payable to “Hope for the Warriors” and carry a notation that they are for “Memorial Day 100.”

jlane@timesreview.com