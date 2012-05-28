From our files: This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO

Town gathers to kick off town’s 350th

More than 225 people gathered to kick off a 16-month series of celebrations of Shelter Island’s 350th anniversary on what James Eklund described that day as “a chamber of commerce day.” He said that was his mother’s term for a “picture-perfect day” when sunny skies shone down on the celebrants as they gathered at the flagpole next to the police station and at tables on the lawn to sip iced tea and lemonade and eat cookies as they heard speeches from Supervisor Art Williams and Congressman Felix Grucci about the special people and organizations who contribute to making the Island a special place to live.

POSTSCRIPT: Islanders and visitors turned out in large numbers for the Memorial Day weekend festivities this past weekend, proving once again that there’s nothing like Shelter Island spirit to mark an important occasion.

20 YEARS AGO

Woodland burned in tick experiment

As part of a Lyme disease research project sponsored by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Seatuck Foundation, 20 acres of woods at the center of Big Ram Island were burned by the Shelter Island Fire Department. The aim was to burn forest floor leaf litter to determine the effect on the tick population. Researchers spent the summer monitoring the site for ticks throughout the summer.

POSTSCRIPT: The town has just installed its 4-poster system for the current season, the latest attempt to curb the incidence of ticks that carry Lyme disease. The 4-posters are plastic feeding stations affixed with four rollers on vertical posts that apply a solution of the common pesticide permethrin to the heads and necks of deer as they feed on corn.

30 YEARS AGO

Police talks hit impasse

The Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association’s negotiations on a contract with the town hit an impasse, according to representatives of the PBA. The union rejected a contract that would have given them 4 percent salary increases, objected to proposed cuts in benefits and the threat of layoffs. The department

had five officers and the town was discussing cutting the force to three.

POSTSCRIPT: This year, the Town Board and the Shelter Island PBA agreed on a three-year contract that grants 2-percent pay raises in 2012, 2013 and 2014 plus annual 1-percent longevity pay hikes for police who qualify.

50 YEARS AGO

Smallest class wins open house contest

Kindergartners, whose class was the smallest at Shelter Island School 50 years ago, had 68 parents sign the register at the school’s annual open house sponsored by the school and the PTA. The first grade class had the second largest number of visitors, 64.

POSTSCRIPT: All eyes are on the kindergarten and first grade classes that will be combined in September. Superintendent Michael Hynes told parents the plan would not only enable the younger children to learn from the older ones, but afford the first graders an opportunity to mentor the kindergartners.