From our files: This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO

Based on revaluation, school tax rate would drop

Voters were looking at a 6.92 percent increase in spending to support Shelter Island School programs for the 2002-03 school year: $6.2 million, up from $5.8 million. However, the assessed property valuation, based on a recent Island-wide revaluation, showed an increase from $886.89 million to $1.5 billion. The result, according to assessors at the time, was that the tax rate would drop to $3.90 per $1,000 of assessed value compared with $6.17 for the 2001-02 school year. Assessors estimated that a house valued at $200,000 prior to revaluation would likely be valued at $310,000. The result would be a wash with school taxes staying about the same for many residents.

POSTSCRIPT: Voters go to the polls next week, on Tuesday, May 15, to act on a proposed $9.7 million budget for the 2012-13 school year. Currently, property owners pay $5.7278 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. If the budget is approved, they would likely be paying $5.8366.

20 YEARS AGO

The Shelter Island Fire Department celebrated 60 years of service to the community at its annual dinner at the Pridwin in May 1992. An anniversary program carried recollections written by Bill Payne about how the department was formed by a group gathered around a wood stove at the Tuthill Boat Yard.

“Many of the Island’s civic-minded men [put] their oar into the discussion,” he wrote. The decision was reached to create a five-member Board of Commissioners. There were 53 charter members of the newly formed department.

POSTSCRIPT: Two weeks ago, Ron Jernick resigned his position as a commissioner and he’ll be replaced by an appointee who will serve until December when the department holds elections to fill the remaining three years of Mr. Jernick’s term. Commissioners swore in new chiefs at the end of April — Chief John D’Amato, First Assistant Chief Will Anderson and Second Assistant Chief Greg Sulahian.

30 YEARS AGO

Nevel criticizes state on fresh water plans

Then supervisor Mal Nevel took aim a the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for its plan to regulate construction near freshwater wetlands. DEC official Michael Fiscina argued that Shelter Island, unlike other Long Island areas, is hydrologically connected to the glacial aquifer and the Island depends on that aquifer for its fresh water. To Mr. Nevel, it was an unwarranted expansion of the DEC’s authority

POSTSCRIPT: Today, construction near freshwater wetlands has to pass muster with the DEC and the town. But the town is embroiled in another dispute with state and Suffolk County officials over where people can swim. It’s currently unclear whether newly placed signs at Shell Beach, Menhaden Lane and Fresh Pond will satisfy the state and county.

40 YEARS AGO

Planners reject Weill map as vague and incomplete

The Planning Board turned down a proposal from developer Melvin Weill for construction of 15 houses on the northeast tip of Hay Beach because maps submitted with the plan failed to show precise locations for eight building sites on what was referred to as upland areas. The board also told the developer it would require a declaration of his intention to maintain the wetland area forever wild and natural, including the requirement to allow the tide to rise and fall within the area.

POSTSCRIPT: Both Planning Board and Zoning Board members continue to demand more complete information from applicants. And both boards have weighed in on the Town Board’s consideration of a proposal to clarify what constitutes expansion of a commercial business in a residential area.