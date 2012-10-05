Friends and relatives remember Dr. Garcia at Mashomack

It was a day to celebrate the life of Dr. Alex Garcia Saturday as friends and colleagues gathered at the Manor House at The Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve to remember the man who contributed so much to the lives of Islanders, according to Preserve Director Michael Laspia.

Dr. Garcia was 92 when he died at Peconic Bay Medical Center on February 5. He was the former head of orthopedic surgery at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City and a long-time Shelter Island resident.

Mr. Laspia recalled his friend’s service as an officer and member of the Board of Trustees for more than 10 years. But Dr. Garcia didn’t end his concern with the preserve when he stepped down from the board, Mr. Laspia said.

He remained “deeply involved” in the activities for the remainder of his life over more than another dozen years, he said.

Dr. Garcia had a “penchant for involving the entire community” in programs at Mashomack Preserve, Mr. Laspia said. He constantly pushed for programs that would attract children as well as adults.

Mr. Laspia credited Dr. Garcia with helping to establish the marine program, which protects the extensive salt marshes that are a breeding ground and nursery for the smallest links in the chain of marine life.

The preserve wasn’t the only recipient of Dr. Garcia’s largesse. The Shelter Island Public Library was another of Dr. Garcia’s passions and he served as president of the library board and is credited with creating a children’s room, according to board member William Buice III, who spoke at the event. In addition, he was one of the founders of the Friends of the Library, which was responsible for raising $200,000 that paid for the purchase of property behind the library in 2008 for a possible building expansion. It is used for outdoor events.

A niece of Dr. Garcia’s shared memories of her uncle, noting that in some Spanish cultures, Cinco de Mayo —the day of the ceremony — is a day for remembering the dead. The tradition is to set up a long table on which articles representing the deceased are displayed. Accordingly, she displayed a clamshell, representing both Dr. Garcia’s love for seafood and his active participation in the Cornell Cooperative SPAT program, reseeding oyster beds on the East End.

Dr. Garcia also had a thrifty side to him, his niece said, pointing out that she was honoring him by wearing a dress she had purchased at a church rummage sale. Another item was a boat model representing her uncle’s love of sailing.

A friend of the doctor’s spoke about a night many years ago when she and her husband attended the first-ever Mashomack Preserve dinner dance. On the ride home, their vehicle struck a tree. Dr. Garcia checked her over for injuries, diagnosing a cracked sternum. How to treat it? Dr. Garcia advised her to put on the tightest bra she owned, the woman said, drawing a laugh from the crowd of friends who had gathered to pay tribute to the doctor.

He was a charter member of the town’s 2-Percent Open Space Committee, Supervisor Jim Dougherty noted at a Town Board meeting just after Dr. Garcia’s death. He credited the doctor with being instrumental in developing the town’s comprehensive plan in the early 1990s. Mr. Dougherty called him “a delightful individual and a good friend to the Island.”

“Everybody had different recollections of Dr. Garcia, but they were all related in terms of explaining his kindness and sense of humor,” said one attendee, Jo-Ann Robotti after Saturday’s service.

jlane@timesreview.com