Ferry Road crash victim remembered as 'amazing father'

Charles Edwards, an Aquebogue deliveryman who died Thursday afternoon after striking a tree in North Haven, was an “amazing father” and a “dynamic man,” family members said.

“He would stop in the middle of whatever he was doing, whether it was cleaning [his] truck or picking raspberries and point to his chest, to his heart, and say ‘It’s coming from here, and if it’s not coming from here, it’s not worth it,'” said his daughter, Melissa Edwards. “That was like my dad’s motto.”

Mr. Edwards was a hard-worker and a devoted family man, his daughter said.

“Growing up, he was the dad who made it to every sports game possible,” Ms. Edwards said, and recalled playing games with her father, brother and sister outside in the yard when they were younger.

Mr. Edwards was heading south on Ferry Road near Fahys Road in North Haven about 12:30 when he veered off the roadway, crossed traffic and struck a tree, Southampton Town police said.

The driver’s side of the 14-foot Isuzu box truck — from Helen’s Greenhouse and Flower Farm — was badly damaged in the accident. Southampton police Sgt. Lisa Costa said Mr. Edwards’ leg was severed in the accident.

Mr. Edwards was rushed by Sag Harbor volunteer ambulance workers to Southampton Hospital, police said, where he died of his injuries about two hours later.

The cause and circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, Sgt. Costa said, though police have ruled out any “criminal element.”

Mr. Edwards worked as a farmer with his father, also named Charles, on their farm in Calverton, she said. He then began working as a tanker truck driver and took great pride in his work. Ms. Edwards and her siblings would help their dad wash the truck, keeping it shiny and clean.

Whenever they were driving in the truck and passed a reflective window, Ms. Edwards said, her father would point to the window and jokingly ask who owned that beautiful truck.

Mr. Edwards also loved his two grandchildren, she said, and always had an affinity for his German shepherds. He also loved NASCAR racing, and used to go to Delaware with his son to watch the races.

“I can’t tell you how much I miss him already,” Ms. Edwards said.

Joey Szot, a family friend of the Edwards’ who called him “Uncle Charlie,” said Mr. Edwards was always making people laugh and smile.

“The one thing I remember the most about him… he’d always ask me about the girls,” Mr. Szot said. “He was always trying to make a joke.”

[Mr. Edwards] was family, just not by blood,” he said.

Donald McKay, owner of Helen’s Greenhouse and Flower Farm and a friend of Mr. Edwards, said Mr. Edwards had just started working for his company.

“This was his second day,” he said.

Mr. McKay, who said Thursday he was planning to visit the victim’s family to offer his condolences, said Mr. Edwards had a Class A driver’s license. He also said the company’s delivery trucks were recently inspected and had their brakes replaced.

Read more about Charles Edwards here.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Southampton Town Police Department’s detective division at (631) 702-2230.

psquire@timesreview.com