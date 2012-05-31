Editorial: When you gotta go …

A peek inside its door Tuesday morning made it abundantly clear that the new porta-potty on the town landing at the bend on Bridge Street got a lot of use over the holiday weekend. Clearly, it was needed and, one can presume, a source of relief if not aesthetic rapture.

It’s not the most attractive structure along the Dering Harbor waterfront but its setting in the far northwest corner of the little town parking lot is accessible yet out of the way. It does not stick out like a sore thumb.

The Highway Department has done a good job of protecting it from bad drivers with concrete barriers, securing it from vandals and protecting its users from the perils of the harbor and gravity with a new guardrail.

It goes without saying that the porta-potty has to be kept clean and far from full — which it appeared to be Tuesday morning.

People won’t use it otherwise and Jack Kiffer will still find Bridge Street visitors begging to use his facilities at the Dory — and likewise the owners of other businesses on the street. Just how often it would have to be pumped out and cleaned was a bit up in the air before the big weekend; now, with some experience on which to base decisions, Highway Superintendent Jay Card can make the required adjustments to the schedule. Nobody wants the town’s good deed in providing a public bathroom to be undermined by visitors who flee with curled lips and wrinkled noses in search of someplace else for relief.

The bottom line is the porta-potty is a good idea and its first workout appears to have been a success. “Keep it clean” is the motto for continued success.