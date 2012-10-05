Editorial: Still a nursery?

Suffolk County National Bank was the only bidder when it auctioned off the Shelter Island Nursery on St. Mary’s Road last Friday.

It will now try to do what the bank’s mortgagees Erin and Sean McLean, on whom the bank foreclosed, tried to do unsuccessfully for years: sell it, presumably as a commercial property that pre-exists the residential zoning classification of its neighborhood.

Some neighbors would like to see the nursery property become parkland, like the 19 acres behind it, or at least become a residential property. They have argued that it lost its pre-existing, non-conforming status as a retail nursery because it was abandoned.

Under the current town code, the legal status of a non-conforming business in a residential zone ends if its use has been “voluntarily” discontinued for a year. “A reasonable or necessary interim, however, between tenants or successors in interest or occupants shall not be construed to mean discontinuance,” according to the code’s section 133-23.

The McLeans claimed last summer that they were still using the property — which even by then had long appeared vacant and abandoned — to supply Ms. McLeans’ landscaping business. Should that be considered a valid continuation of the retail operation?

Such questions are the reason why the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals a couple of years ago asked the Town Board to clarify its murky rules for pre-existing, non-conforming uses.

Should that word “voluntarily” really be in there? Couldn’t anyone argue that a business failure and a foreclosure are not tribulations one brings on oneself and endures voluntarily? The Town Board, in its first proposed revision unveiled last summer, was right to expunge it — and this newspaper was wrong to agree then with critics that the town should leave it in. The board’s latest proposal, which the Town Board is expected to schedule for a public hearing soon, also eliminates the word.

But the current rules, which contain that word “voluntarily,” apply to the nursery. So just what exactly is a “reasonable and necessary interim” for a new owner to restart a failed non-conforming business? How long does the bank have to find a buyer and how much time does the buyer have to get a new nursery going before that one year of disuse becomes a factor?

No one really knows the answer. And yet someone will have to make that decision if and when a new buyer hangs out a shingle, many years after the last sale was rung up on the cash register there. It would be great to see it thriving. But in a town with a fuzzy zoning code, and no requirement that a new business undergo site plan review, it’s possible the nursery will come back to life with no consideration of the interests of neighbors and other members of the community.