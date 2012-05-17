Editorial: Just hold it?

After all the work Councilwoman Chris Lewis has put into the effort to see a public portable toilet made available to summer visitors on Bridge Street, and the apparent agreement of Town Board members to go ahead with the plan, it was a shocker to hear her announce at Tuesday’s Town Board work session that the deal was off.

There had been a spate of calls, Ms. Lewis said, from Bridge Street businesspeople who complained they didn’t want to see a porta-potty in the town parking lot, which would have meant the loss of one parking space. Jack Kiffer of the Dory, these people said, hadn’t spoken for them when he acquiesced to the town’s plan after years of pushing for some kind of action, according to Ms. Lewis.

With the only other possible location Volunteer Park, the little town-owned piece of greenery just up the street, there is now no place to put a porta-potty, Ms. Lewis proclaimed. But why not Volunteer Park, asked Willette Hoffmann Tuesday. A porta-potty there has been taboo from the start because, aesthetically and practically, it’s just not the place for it.

“Every problem doesn’t have a solution,” Ms. Lewis said, apparently throwing in the towel on this particular issue.

It’s not all that unusual to see the Town Board take a sudden hard tack onto a new course. It tends to happen after months of public discussion, with no sign of serious opposition from the public — until just before the deal is sealed.

As Yogi famously commented, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” In this case, the porta-potty is here on the Island, on the back of a truck, ready to be put in place by the Highway Department.

Police Chief Jim Read made a good suggestion: someone should come up with a rendering of a nice-looking structure to house a porta-potty in Volunteer Park, just to see how it might be done.

But another summer with no relief for Bridge Street visitors? A porta-potty may not be a good long-term solution, as Ms. Lewis said two weeks ago, but it’s innocuous, inexpensive and it solves the problem. The town should stick to its plan.

BONUS EDITORIAL: Green Expo

If you had any doubts about stopping by the town’s third annual Green Expo at the town Youth Center on Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Highway Superintendent Jay Card has come up with a hard-to-resist perk for those who do go. A mobile, totally secure commercial-grade paper shredder will be stationed in the parking lot that can get rid of all those stacks of old papers you don’t know what to do with because they contain account numbers or other personal information. It’s free and everyone in town is invited to make use of it.