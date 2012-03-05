Editorial: Holding firm

In a small town like this, life can be tough on public figures. Decisions they make are bound to annoy somebody and that somebody might be a friend, a relative or a next-door neighbor. They can’t go to the post office or the market without a chance that somebody passing by will want to bend their ears or give them a good talking to.

The chemistry of that neighborliness is part of what makes Shelter Island’s Town Board the most interesting, the most responsive and the most refreshing to observe of any other board in the region. Unlike boards in larger towns, Shelter Island’s governing panel does not bury itself in a bureaucratic blanket of formal procedures and barrages of robot-like votes. Its members generally say what’s on their minds. Public comment and questions are welcome, even when the board is not legally required to hear them.

And although politics may be part of the show, especially every other autumn, politics doesn’t have to be a bad thing and the way it’s practiced here is usually straightforward.

The board showed one of its best traits on Friday, when it finished a short and routine agenda and opened the floor to public comment. There were only two people in the audience, Rich Hogan of Shorewood and his lawyer Bill Fleming of East Hampton.

They asked the board to add another resolution to its completed agenda and set a public hearing on Mr. Hogan’s application to build a house on the site of the Artemas Ward manor house.

Mr. Hogan and Mr. Fleming made a good presentation. They were reasonable and polite and they had a pretty good reason for asking the board to put its usual review process into overdrive: Mr. Hogan’s deed prohibits construction during the summer season. If he didn’t get a permit soon so he could start foundation work, all the local workers counting on his job to keep them busy this spring would be out of luck.

To anyone who doesn’t really understand the constraints of the review process — from the placing of legal ads in the proper time frame and reviewing an application to make sure it’s complete to soliciting advisory reports from the Planning Board and Conservation Advisory Council and weighing public comment at a public hearing before taking any action — it may have seemed like a no brainer: Stop quashing private rights with all this government bureaucracy! Don’t deny our workers a job! Give the man what he asked for!

It’s just not that simple, as every board member knows. It takes time to review a major construction job, the size of which triggers the town code’s special permit review process. Fairness to everyone — and that means neighbors and the entire community, not just Mr. Hogan — requires a methodical, by-the-book, well-reasoned approach.

Every member of the board understood that and — just as politely as Mr. Hogan had asked — said it just can’t be done.

It’s not always easy to say no, especially in these close quarters.