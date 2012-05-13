Don Young is saving energy in his green dream car

North Ferry Captain Don Young, 65, has been tooling around town in his sporty BMW Active E, the second electric vehicle that he has been driving on a lease and a promise to provide feedback to the car company. The first was an electric Mini Cooper.

Mr. Young’s love affair with the electric vehicles started with a contest in 2008 when he was asked — as part of a national Mini marketing campaign — to identify three people he would want to take on a road trip.

The two-time conventional Mini Cooper owner with a lifetime concern about the environment, chose first Ferdinand Magellan, thinking the “great explorer” would love the experience and be a useful navigator. His second choice was Thomas Alva Edison, the man who invented the light bulb and without whom there could not have been an electric Mini Cooper.

His initial thought about a third choice was the Dalai Lama. “I really like how he thinks,” Mr. Young said.

But he scrapped the Dalai Lama in favor of “my dear sweet wife,” Jo, realizing he’d never enjoy the road trip without her.

His answers qualified him to lease a prototype all-electric Mini from the Southampton dealer.

While he’s early in his testing of the BMW Active E, he talks readily about the Mini Cooper he just turned back to the company.

“There were no emissions, no pollution and no dependence on foreign oil,” he said. He blamed dependence on foreign oil for many of the wars that this country has fought.

Following his selection as one of the qualified drivers, he had to wait six months for that first electric car. When he initially took the wheel, “It was weird at first,” Mr. Young said about adjusting to the ride. The car was silent, so the only noise came from other vehicles on the road. Then there’s the fact that acceleration is instantaneous.

“It was just a little rocket ship,” Mr. Young said. The car’s top speed was 97 mph. And it decelerated just as quickly as it accelerated, he said.

“You quickly learned you didn’t have to use the brake,” Mr. Young said.

In two-and-a-half years of owning the car, with 42,090 miles on his odometer, he only had to replace windshield washer fluid.

There’s no need for an oil change.

The cost of that lease was steep the first year — $850 a month, but it dropped to $600 a month in year two and ended at $400 a month. The price included all maintenance and a second set of tires, he said.

The first time he recharged the Mini Cooper using his household current took 20 hours. That wasn’t viable long-term, Mr. Young said. Now he has a 32-amp 220-volt charger that takes three hours. Depending on the weather, he can travel between 90 miles in the winter to 120 in the summer on a single charge.

The cost? “It’s just about free” because the Youngs have solar power at their house. But just as important, the need to charge when traveling has created a new subgroup of friends around the country, Mr. Young said.

Many people who have electric cars let each other recharge at their houses. They drive in, have coffee and perhaps a sandwich or do a little shopping nearby and, in no time, they’re ready to go, Mr. Young said. Also, some stores around the nation have installed charging centers.

His longest trip in the Mini — 1,100 miles — took him from Shelter Island to the Catskills to western New Jersey, the Jersey shore and finally to Montauk before returning home.

The Mini had no backseats. They were sacrificed to make room for the battery.

That’s why Mr. Young is enthusiastic about the BMW Active E, which looks very much like a BMW 328 series coupe. It has two advantages, Mr. Young said. The batteries are in the flooring so it’s a full four-seater and offers full trunk space. The new model has cooling and heating systems for the batteries to maintain a more steady temperature, which maximizes the length of time a charge will last. The new car also has “lots of luxury items,” including electric seats that warm the driver and passengers.

In 2014, phase three of the prototype trials will put him in another new electric car, an i-Series BMW.

Mr. Young, like his Mini and new BMW, is not your conventional kid from Port Washington. Reaching draft age in the Vietnam era, he neither wanted to kill another human being nor be killed. So with word he got from Quakers­ — though he is not a Quaker himself— that if any two knuckles on either hand were missing, he would be considered 4F, he begged a medical student friend to amputate a finger to save him from the draft. His friend said he’d only do it after Mr. Young submitted to a psychiatric evaluation.

There were three such evaluations. “The end result was I was too crazy to go,” Mr. Young said. He never had to cut off any knuckles.

That’s good, because he later worked as a traveling juggler with various circuses, after studying theater arts at the University of Pittsburgh. After years on the circus circuit, he moved on, eventually finding his next career on North Ferry. He was living in Texas when he opted to head north to be nearer to his aging parents. He got a job in Riverhead and lived in Jamesport before moving to Cutchogue and then, in 2002, to Shelter Island.