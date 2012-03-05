Cops: Shelter Island man busted for heroin possession

A Shelter Island man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for possession of heroin, Shelter Island Town Police said.

Andrew Walker, 28, was charged following an investigation in which he was found to be in possession of the drug. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Mr. Walker was arraigned before the Shelter Island Town Justice Court and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, police said. His bail was set at $1,000.