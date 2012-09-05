Cops: Island man taken to hospital following Southold crash

A teacher from Shelter Island was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital following a motor vehicle crash in Southold Tuesday night, Southold Town Police said.

Frank Emmett, 60, was driving down Main Road in Southold shortly before 9 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle being driven by Jeannine McKillop, 45, of Cutchogue. Ms. McKillop was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Main Road from Jockey Creek Drive, police said.

Mr. Emmett, a teacher at Shelter Island School, was transported by Southold Fire Department to ELIH for undisclosed injuries, police said.