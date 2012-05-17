Cops: Grand larceny on this week's police blotter

Following an investigation into a complaint about stolen checks, John C. Cronin, 24, of Shelter Island was arrested on Wednesday, May 9 at about 6 p.m. and charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree, grand larceny in the 3rd degree (attempted) and two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. Mr. Cronin was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on cash bail of $1,000, with an appearance ticket for a later date in court.

SUMMONSES

Two tickets were issed to a motorist on Smith Street — he was driving without a license and his vehicle was causing uneccessary smoke.

OTHER REPORTS

Police assisted with traffic control on May 8 when a downed limb blocked traffic on a Menantic roadway.

As a result of a case of criminal mischief, damaged signs on Smith Street and Ram Island Road were reported to the Highway Department for replacement on May 8.

A tree downed on wires blocked traffic in Silver Beach on May 9. LIPA was notified.

A person anonymously delivered a dog found at large to police headquarters on May 9. Police returned the dog to its owner.

A caller told police that the driver of a vehicle in the Heights was drinking beer. Police stopped the vehicle. The driver showed no signs of alcohol consumption but a passenger produced an empty beer can he said he had consumed on the ferry. Both were advised about New York State law regarding open containers of alcohol in vehicles.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Cartwright on May 10 and referred the parties involved to Family Court. On May 11, a domestic dispute was reported in the Heights and on the same day police responded to a domestic dispute in Menantic.

On May 11, a caller reported an open burning in Menantic. According to police, no violations of the town code were noted.

A wire was reported down near a Ram Island roadway on May 12. Police found a broken guide wire and notified LIPA.

A Ram Island caller reported on May 12 that three people were fishing from his dock. They were gone when police arrived. The area was canvassed with negative results.

A Center caller told police on May 12 that an unknown person had knocked on the door and then had run off. Police searched the area but were not successful in locating the person.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a “BBQ in flames” in Westmoreland on May 13.

Also on May 13, police located a person lost in the woods in Mashomack.

Two dogs at large were reported in Silver Beach on May 13. Police were unable to capture the dogs but the owner sent help to retrieve them.

Police answered a call regarding a landlord/tenant dispute on May 4 in Cartwright.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported a person to Southampton Hospital on May 12. Also on the 12th, a team provided transport to Eastern Long Island Hospital.