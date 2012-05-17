Cops: Burglary suspect led police on Island chase

A Montauk man was arrested on charges related to several East Hampton burglaries Wednesday night after leading police on a brief chase around Shelter Island, town police said.

William Donnelly, 30, was detained after a short chase involving local police, New York State Police, Suffolk County Sheriff’s office personnel and K-9 units, all of whom responded to a report of a person with a weapon causing a disturbance on South Ferry Road.

Mr. Donnelly crashed what was later determined to be a stolen van at the end of South Menantic Road, Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read said. Mr. Donnelly fled the scene on foot, Chief Read said. K9 units located him hiding in a shed in the South Menantic area a few minutes later, the chief said.

The van contained drugs, weapons and proceeds from several burglaries, according to Chief Read. Mr. Donnelly is being held by Shelter Island Police as detectives from several East End agencies process evidence and determine Mr. Donnelly’s possible connection to numerous crimes, the chief said.

The burglaries occurred in East Hampton Town and Village, police said.

An arraignment is expected sometime Thursday afternoon.