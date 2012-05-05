Column: Who we owe for winning those awards

It was great for the Reporter to win some significant awards at the New York State Press Association’s spring convention last month in Saratoga.

I hadn’t expected us to. Contest rules required us to compete in a category of bigger papers with bigger staffs and more of the kind of gee-whiz news that can grab the attention of out-of-state judges. They were from Washington State this time around.

Our continuing saga in 2011 about limiting Causeway construction, or the strife between residential property owners and “pre-existing, non-conforming” business owners, and the push to amend the zoning code to deal with it, weren’t grabbers except to people who cared anyway — in other words, Shelter Islanders.

But we came away with three first-place awards and three second-place awards from among hundreds of contestants. The first-place awards were for our front pages, our editorial sections and our obituaries. We won second place for our coverage of sports, our coverage of elections and politics and our coverage of education.

Holy smoke. How’d we do it?

Front page design can be frustrating in the tabloid format. There’s not a lot of room to do much more than run a photo and a story or two. My first inclination is to run photos as big as possible and that means there can be room for only one story. But the judges called our front pages “a great overall package. Design is crisp, clean, well put-together. The photos are top-notch!” I think that means that — aside from our secret weapon in our brilliant graphic designer, Barb Pfanz — good photos did the trick.

I was not so surprised about the editorial pages. Over the years, if I can be forgiven for saying so, the papers I’ve edited have tended to do well in this category. Here at the Reporter, Joanne Sherman and Tom Hashagen write great columns. Archer Brown and Jo Kirkland and more recently Julie Lane help me knock my editorials into shape. And, again, we usually have great photos, thanks most often to Beverlea Walz and Eleanor Labrozzi. We also have some great letters that come from the best readers any newspaper could want — committed and engaged Shelter Islanders.

The obituary award covered all newspapers in all circulation categories across the state so we beat even the big city weeklies with this one. With apologies, I have to say we lucked out in 2011. Joanne Sherman wrote a wonderful feature obit for Scratchy Johnston last summer and, for the same issue, I covered Governor Carey’s passing. We ran both obits on the front page, Scratchy’s on top and the governor’s below the fold. (I think that gracious man would have understood.) “Both articles,” wrote the judges, “provide great details about the two men who, in a very different ways, were part of the fabric of the Shelter Island community.”

Still, I was a little surprised. I did an obit for Frank Klenawicus back in 2005 that I think captured the man and the important ways in which he had helped weave the fabric of this community. I figured it would win us some distinction in the obit category at the NPYA convention. Nope. Not even honorable mention and that had nothing to do with Frank. It had to do with the judges and what other newspapers submitted.

NYPA awards are a real crapshoot.

I never would have bet on our sports section winning high honors. We have no sports staff and for much of 2011 we didn’t even have a staff reporter we could ask to do a sports story. With the help of coaches, parents, staff at the Times Review group in Mattituck, and by cobbling together whatever I could do myself in whatever time I had, we were able to take advantage of another bit of luck. It was a year with some sports highlights that would have brightened any newspaper’s sports section: Amanda Clark’s making it once more to the US Olympic sailing team; Kelsey McGayhey’s 1000-career points on the basketball court; the winning ways of the girls basketball and volleyball teams; and the coming of a summer college baseball team were just some of our lucky breaks when it came to filling our sports pages. We could not have handled it if it hadn’t been for the contributions of coaches Cindy Belt, Jimmy Colligan, Peter Needham, Jay Card, Sue Warner and Lance Willumsen. All have put on sports reporter hats for us (really it was for their players and that’s great) and I am truly grateful to them for going above and beyond the call of duty.

I know, I know. Journalistically, it’s pretty weird having a coach write up his or her own team’s coverage. In my former life I wouldn’t have allowed such a thing. But I had a sports reporter in those days and if it gives local kids the attention they deserve in their local paper it is a harmless violation of protocol.

What won us praise for coverage of education was, I think, the amount of ink we gave the School Board elections and the candidates back in May. I admit we used a device that was easy on our editorial resources: we had the candidates answer a very thorough questionnaire and we ran all their answers uncut.

In the fall, we did the same for the Town Board and supervisor candidates (and what a job copy editing all that was). I think it really gave readers a valuable resource for assessing and comparing each man (there were no women on the town ballot). But what really gave us a leg up in our election and political coverage was new staff reporter Gianna Volpe’s very well done piece on the torturous absentee ballot count process in Yaphank. The judges singled it out for comment.

For a little paper, we did well. But what matters most to us at the Reporter isn’t NYPA awards but the trust and appreciation of our readers. Day in, day out, they are the judges whose opinion we care about the most.